CRAWFORD | Early verdict: Whatever Louisville winds up being, it is not what it was

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) – After a second straight win this season, there’s no way anyone can say Louisville football is back, given some of the heights it achieved over the past decade.
But after a 38-21 win over WKU on Saturday in Nissan Stadium, this much can be fairly said: This Louisville football team is not what it was.
All you needed to hear was the chanting in the locker room, the noise that occasionally drowned out whatever was being said in the postgame news conference. Yes, winning is more fun. But there’s a spirit this team has that it didn’t have at any point last season. And consecutive take-care-of-business wins over state schools it was supposed to beat are evidence of that.
A year ago the Cardinals slept-walked through a win over Indiana State, then were lucky to beat WKU at home before going winless the rest of the season. On Saturday, as it did a week prior against EKU, Louisville took control of the game early, and was never threatened.
It did that despite playing without starting quarterback Jawon Pass, who didn’t practice during the week after a “lower extremity injury.” And they did it after losing back-up Malik Cunningham in the third quarter to a hit in the head.
In the end, it didn’t really matter who was under center. Louisville played well up front on both sides of the ball, got three touchdowns in four catches from sophomore wideout Tutu Atwell and had the game in hand with a 31-7 lead by halftime.
“Much improved football team, and a very good defensive football team,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said of the Cardinals. “Those guys do a good job with their scheme. I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage, had pressure on the quarterback. They did a nice job offensively as well. The backup quarterback (Malik Jackson) played today. He’s a talented kid, and the third-string guy came in as well and did a really nice job. Really from start to finish, they had control of the game. Our kids competed and battled. Obviously there’s a lot we need to fix out there, though.”
You can use a lot of words to describe new Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and his staff. But one of the most accurate is “comfortable.”
How comfortable? Most of the time, if you’re playing your No. 2 quarterback, when he gets knocked out you duck and cover until you can get him back into the game. Instead, Satterfield, up 17 points in the third quarter, went with his third quarterback in three games in favor of his starter, who had led the team to a big lead.
Cunningham had to leave the game after his helmet got knocked off. He went to a knee coming off the field, and trainers worked with him for a bit. Enter redshirt freshman Evan Conley for his first college snaps.
As it turns out, Cunningham was able to return to the game. Instead, Satterfield decided to run Conley back out.
“Malik is fine,” Satterfield said. “He got hit right there, and took a shot and got his helmet knocked off, so he had to come out of the game there. He was available to come back in but we had a 17-point lead and wanted to let Evan play and get some play under his belt. So we wound up sticking him back out there and let him play, and it was great to see him make a big touchdown pass there and just operate the offense the last quarter.”
After coming up short on a third down play, Conley came back to the sideline figuring his stint was over and that Cunningham would re-enter. Instead, he still had the headset on when he heard the play call to start the next drive, then saw coaches telling him to get back out there.”
“Nobody told me Malik was staying out,” Conley said. “I had the headset on. Then I heard the play call and told me to get out there, so I was excited because I knew, that was a touchdown play. Tutu just said, ‘Throw it up.’”
He threw it up, his second college pass. Atwell caught it and took it to the end zone for a 62-yard score.
That’s the kind of stuff you pull when you’re pretty comfortable with your team, and when you have an idea of what you’re going to need down the road.
The situation on Jawon Pass isn’t clear. After murmurs of a toe or foot injury surfaced on Friday, he didn’t play Saturday and Satterfield said he’s not sure what his status will be in the coming week.
“I think looking at it now, it’s probably going to benefit our team, because Malik got a start and got to play a lot of football today. And Evan gets to come in and play a lot in the second half,” Satterfield said. “We’ll need all these guys. We’ve played three quarterbacks in three games, and we’re going to need all these guys as we get into conference play coming up. Hopefully Puma will heal up and get back into practice this week. We don’t know right now if he’ll be able to do that.”
Cunningham completed 8 of 13 passes for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He carried 16 times for 46 yards. Satterfield was generally pleased with his play, but didn’t like that he took three sacks.
“Overall probably played pretty well,” Satterfield said. “He held the ball two or three times where we got sacked. We shouldn’t be taking sacks. That’s just where a quarterback has to throw the ball away. But it’s hard on a running quarterback sometimes to throw the ball away. They always feel like they can get out of it and make a big play. But he’s got to play like a quarterback and throw the ball out of bounds and not take those sacks. He put us in bad situations where we lost yardage. We can’t take those lost yardage plays. But overall he played good. He operated the offense, made some nice throws, ran the ball hard, so we were glad to see him get out there and get a win under his belt.”
Now they’ve gotten a couple of wins, and took some punches against Notre Dame but played well. Flaws are evident. Depth is a major factor, with fatigue playing a factor in the second half on both sides.
But whatever this team winds up being – even if it’s record is not significantly better than it wound up in 2018 -- it is not what it was a year ago. And for that, Satterfield and his staff deserve credit.
