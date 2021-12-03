LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A single look at the roster shows you the corners of the country that the University of Louisville has mined for basketball players. They came here from all over for nights like the Cardinals had on Thursday.
Playing in front of a spirited (if not sellout) crowd. On ESPN. Not ESPN-Plus, or an app, or streaming, or ESPN2, or U, or however many they have. But on the network, against a nationally ranked opponent.
For most, it was the first time in that exact situation ever, at U of L. And for the rest, it was the first time in that situation for nearly two years, thanks to pandemic restrictions.
No. 10 Louisville blitzed No. 12 Michigan 70-48 on Thursday. After falling behind 7-2 early, they went on a 25-2 run and that was it. The Cards led by 24 at the half and Michigan never got closer than 20 the rest of the way.
We've seen those nights before in the KFC Yum! Center. Against UConn. Against Oregon. Against any number of national challengers. The goal for coach Chris Walz is to have those nights in March, and not December. But they are nice whenever they come.
And they are particularly nice for players who transferred in from elsewhere, who get to experience not only big-time games, but a big-time atmosphere, and find themselves rising to meet both.
Nobody picked it up more than Syracuse transfer Emily Engstler on Thursday night. She spent last season with a dysfunctional Syracuse program, whose issues were well publicized after the season.
On Thursday, she put together as good a half at both ends of the floor as any Louisville player has this season. By the time the teams headed to the locker room, she had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. She finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals. After a first-half 3-pointer, she let her arm hang in the air. After a steal and a spin move for a layup, she flexed a bit.
"Yeah, I definitely got a little hyped there," she said. "It was fun. I don't know, you know, it's been a long time since I had that much fun playing basketball. I just really like this team. It's a good team to play with, seriously. Like, you turn around you got everybody chest bumping you after one layup. That's, hey, I got two points I'm getting chest bumped to the left side of the court. So that really just makes me want to be hyped. But yeah, my big thing is trying to take pride in my defense so coming off a big steal is like to me the best thing in the world. Defense creates offense."
It sure did on Thursday. Michigan came into the game undefeated, but could get nothing against the Louisville defensive effort in the first half. For the game, Louisville scored 32 points off 24 Michigan turnovers.
Engstler's rebounding also has been a huge key for the Cardinals. She rebounded 12 of Michigan's missed shots. Michigan as a team rebounded only six of them.
She entered Thursday's game with the nation's No. 1 defensive player rating in the nation (as did Louisville's team) from Herhoopstats.com. She also leads the nation in defensive rebound percentage, pulling down 23.5% of opponent misses when she is in the game.
Louisville is seen as a team without a go-to player. But Engstler was pretty close to one with her offensive assertiveness on Thursday.
"Well, we were tired of playing against her for three years," Walz said of Engstler. "I mean, we know what she what she can do. And when she decided that she wanted to transfer and ended up with us, we knew we had something special. She practices hard. I think she can get more consistent with that though. And that's something I've talked to her about. But, you know, she she has five steals on the stat sheet, but I'd love to know how much jump balls she caused. Which doesn't count as a steal. But she had hands everywhere. The number of deflections that she came up with, you know, the lay up there in the fourth quarter that (Mykasa Robinson) gets is because on the baseline out of bounds, she gets a hand on the ball and deflects it and then it turns into a layup. So just really impressed with how she plays at both ends of the floor."
Kianna Smith got rolling early and wound up with 17 points for Louisville, including 4-of-8 three-point shooting. The Cards also got 10 points from Hailey Van Lith and 8 each from Robinson and Norika Konno.
But it was Louisville's defensive effort that drew most of the attention. Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon combined to limit the opportunities for Michigan's star center Naz Hillmon, who finished with just 12 points.
"I think they're more comfortable," Walz said. "And whatever one's role is what we're trying to do. And they're also finding out, okay, who's good at what, and that's half the battle anymore. You can't be good at everything. It's impossible, you're not. So if you're a good on-ball defender, be our on-ball defender. If you're great in help, be great in help. If you can score at the block, score at the block. You're a three-point shooter? Shoot the three. And now everybody is kind of getting a good sense of who can do what, and I think you saw that, especially in the second half, where Michigan went on a little bit of a run. And then in transition, Haley finds Kianna for a beautiful three on the wing. And then Haley gets one in front of our bench. Because that's what they do. And we're really good shooters when the ball comes inside out. So I think that's a big thing is they're starting to get a good feel for what the others are good at."
Louisville is back in action with a game against Belmont at noon Sunday in the KFC Yum! Center, before facing Kentucky a week from Sunday at 1 in the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.