CRAWFORD | Eric Reed brings Rich Strike back to Churchill, hoping to build on Derby legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, pulled back into the Churchill Downs stable area early Monday morning, like he has many times. But things feel different now.
When you have won that big race on the first Saturday in May, you're a part of the facility's history. You never quite look at those Twin Spires the same way again.
"This is a special place always to me," Reed told Kentucky HBPA communications specialist Jennie Rees. "... Now, when I come in here, it's like the top of Mount Everest. You know, I see the flag planted every time I drive down. It's pretty doggone cool."
Rich Strike also is back on the grounds at Churchill, preparing for Saturday's $400,000 Grade 2 Lukas Classic. He's coming off a creditable fourth-place finish in the Travers Stakes (in a three-way photo for second behind Epicenter), following a troubled sixth-place trip in the Belmont Stakes.
Reed said he may never get over what happened in the Belmont but was relieved to see Rich Strike run a more respectable race at Saratoga.
"I'll probably never be that happy again (for a fourth-place finish)," Reed said. "Because I felt like I took some respect away from the horse with what I did in the Belmont (with a decision to try to press closer to the pace). You know, he can't help what I do. Like I tell everybody: I get to do all the talking. He has to do all the running. I felt so bad. It was the longest 10 weeks of my life getting to (the Travers) to get him back some credibility. I think we should have been second that day. I think we definitely showed everybody that we fit with some of the best 3-year-olds in the country. ... But it was 10 weeks of torture for me waiting to show everybody that he wasn't a fluke."
Now, Rich Strike will try to show he fits in a group of older horses when he tries that competition for the first time. He'll be the first Kentucky Derby winner to return to Churchill Downs for a race since Mine That Bird did it in 2010. Rich Strike is 2-for-2 at Churchill.
Grade 1 winners Happy Saver and Hot Rod Charlie are among the nominated older horses in the 1 1/8 mile race, which sets up five weeks before the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Reed thought about running Rich Strike in the Pennsylvania Derby, but the travel schedule worked better to come to Churchill.
"It's his first shot against these older horses that are pretty seasoned, but he's doing awful good," Reed said. "... With the travel from New York to Kentucky and then back up there and quick turnaround, Richie's just not able to do that. So this was our prep that we had. It's at his home track and it's just a solid, solid group. Arguably, some of these are the fourth- or fifth-best older horses in the country, if not better. So he's got his work cut out for him, but it sets up pretty good for our next start."
Whether that could be the Breeders' Cup hinges on his performance on Saturday and how he comes out of it.
"If he won this race against these kind of horses, we'd have to really think hard about it," Reed said. "The Breeders' Cup (Classic) is always tough. But, this year, there's two generational-type horses with Flightline and Life Is Good. And that's not to throw out all the other horses that are going to be in it. But I think this race will determine whether we try the Breeders' Cup or not."
Either way, Reed said he expects to continue running Rich Strike next year, which would make him the first Kentucky Derby winner to race at age 4 since California Chrome.
"That's always been our goal, to try to race him at 4," Reed said. "I think his 4-year-old campaign will be his best, because, each race this year, he's taking big steps forward, other than the Belmont. Even in training, he's matured so much. He keeps putting on size and he's much more serious about his work, not so playful. I just think next year, if he stays healthy, he's got a shot at being one of the best older horses in the country."
In the meantime, Reed said he's serious about trying to protect his Derby winner's legacy and reputation.
"He's the champ, and we all got that forever," Reed said. "He's got his place in history. And I think we got some respect back in the Travers. It's hard getting to the top, but to me, it's harder to stay there. And his career is not over at the end of this year, like a lot of these horses. His career will go on next year. So everything I do and every race that I choose and how I reckon to go about this horse's future is very important. I want him to continually get respect. The money is great, but that's not what this is about. He's a blue-collar horse, and the story is remarkable, and I feel like it's my duty to make sure that everything we do with him is done in his best interest rather than ours."
