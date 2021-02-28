CRAWFORD | Evans' 26, Walz's lineup move put ACC title in the bag for Louisville at Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title on Sunday, and its second straight outright, with a 78-61 victory over Notre Dame.
Four straight league titles. After a decade of playing second-fiddle to UConn in a couple of conferences, it’s easy to take that achievement for granted. It shouldn’t be. While the Cardinals, who finished the regular season at 21-2 overall and 16-2 in the ACC, have higher aspirations, winning a regular-season championships represents sustained excellence. And four years’ worth of championships is worth appreciating.
For Dana Evans, it caps a college career in which she never played on anything other than an ACC champion. She is expected to be named the league’s Player of the Year for a second straight season. Her teammate, Mykasa Robinson, is a contender for league defensive player of the year honors.
Playing in front of family and friends who made their way from the Gary, Ind., area, Evans scored 12 points in the first five minutes on Sunday to set the Cardinals’ on their path, while Robinson took five charges and scored 10 points to spark a defensive effort that yielded 25 Notre Dame turnovers.
The roommates were a big part of bringing home the ACC hardware. But coach Jeff Walz shook things up before the game. He rolled in with a shopping bag, and proceeded to write down the names of every player on the team, telling them that the five he drew out would be starters.
“Everybody wants to start,” Walz said. “So we just threw names in a paper bag. And we’ll probably do that too in the ACC Tournament, just to keep everybody happy. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. . . . Everybody should get the same shot. Right? God bless America. I don’t want to upset anybody.”
Evans was not one whose name was drawn out of the bag. When freshman Marissa Russell’s name was drawn, and she saw Evans’ wasn’t, she said, “No.” and asked if Evans could start in her place.
“I was impressed with that,” Walz said.
"It didn't surprise us," Robinson said. "It seemed like something he would do."
"I like it," Evans added. "He's good at mixing things up and shaking us up a little bit. We have a deep team. I thought it brought us energy. No matter who you are, you have to be ready to play."
The Louisville starting lineup of Evans, Ahlana Smith, Elizabeth Balogun, Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran sprinted to an early 10-point lead. A 16-2 run midway through the second quarter put the Cards up 22.
Though Notre Dame did pull back within 10 points late I in the third quarter, the Fighting Irish never got closer than 15 points in the fourth.
“I was really proud of the way we competed today, which was much better and harder than we competed at Florida State,” Walz said. “That performance we put out there last Sunday was rather embarrassing. We talked about ways we try to represent ourselves here at the University of Louisville, and what that stands for. And it’s not like we’re going to win every game, but we’ve got to play harder. And I thought we did a much better job today.”
Louisville got 12 points from Liz Dixon and 10 each from Robinson, Van Lith and Kianna Smith. They shot 51.6% from the field.
Now they turn their attention to the postseason. The ACC Tournament begins Wednesday in Greensboro. Play for Louisville, as the No. 1 seed, begins with the winner of North Carolina and Wake Forest at noon on Wednesday. That could lead to a rematch with Florida State if Louiville were able to advance.
“That’s the next goal, an ACC Tournament championship,” Evans said. “That’s got to be our focus.”
There might be added incentive for Louisville, after the NCAA’s Top 16 reveal on Sunday showed the Cardinals had slipped to the committee’s No. 9 ranking overall.
Asked about that ranking, Walz shrugged it off.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “They can put us wherever they want, and we’re going to have to show up and play. They can put us at 28. We finished 21-2 with the loss to NC State. I can give you some teams that have some great wins but some horrific losses, and it doesn’t seem to impact them. … The parity in this tournament may be as great as it’s ever been. It would not surprise me if 6 or 7 of that top 16 didn’t make it to the second weekend, without the home-court advantage. I really think this is one of the best years for parity from top to bottom since I’ve been coaching.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.