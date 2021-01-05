LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s Jan. 5, and the University of Louisville women’s basketball team doesn’t know where its conference is.
The No. 2 Cardinals are awaiting their second Atlantic Coast Conference game and first since Dec. 9, after North Carolina (again) had to cancel a matchup with Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville head coach Jeff Walz was able to prevail on Tennessee Martin to come to the KFC Yum! Center for the second time in a month, and Louisville turned in its best post-COVID-pause performance to beat the Skyhawks 96-61, but Walz knows his team needs more.
“We’re nowhere near where we were (before the pause),” Walz said. “There’s no way to take three weeks off and not feel it.”
The Cardinals (8-0) saw some of the effects of the layoff when the NCAA’s Net Ratings came out Monday, and they had fallen two spots to No. 11 nationally. Few would bet on there being 11 better teams than the Cardinals this season, but when you suffer postponements against Connecticut, North Carolina, Florida State and others, the computers are not likely to be kind.
Maybe that’s a bit of motivation.
“You know me,” Louisville senior Dana Evans said when I asked her about it. “I see everything as motivation.”
That much showed on the court Tuesday. Evans scored a career-high 29 points on 10-12 shooting, including 6-7 from 3-point range. She also dished out five assists. Walz took her out after three quarters, but put her back in momentarily to allow her to score one basket to reach the milestone.
“I felt like she deserved it, the way she had played,” Walz said. “I thought she did a great job letting the game come to her.”
When the teams met a month ago, UT Martin controlled tempo, and the game remained competitive into the fourth quarter before Louisville pulled away for an 85-67 victory. Last season, Louisville went to Martin ranked No. 6 in the nation and had to battle through double-overtime to escape with a 71-63 win.
On Tuesday, the game was never in doubt. Louisville led by eight at the end of the first quarter and outscored UTM 28-11 in the second. Evans had 11 points in the second quarter and had 22 at the half, just two fewer than UTM’s whole team.
“I thought I did a good job getting my teammates involved early on a few passes, and I was focused on my defense, and then the offense just came,” Evans said.
Wherever it came from, UTM couldn’t match it. And once in the lead, Louisville was in better position to dictate tempo.
After a couple of subpar outside-shooting games after coming off its COVID pause, Louisville made 13-26 from 3-point range Tuesday, outscoring UTM 39-12 from beyond the arc. Louisville had six different players make a 3-pointer. The Cardinals also held a 28-16 advantage in bench scoring and 28-16 in the paint.
Kianna Smith, who went 3-4 from 3-point range, finished with 14 points and Hayley Van Lith, who missed all four of her 3-pointers but was perfect from 2-point range, finished with 12. Louisville also got eight points and six rebounds from Olivia Cochran.
Now the Cardinals will finally get their shot at an ACC opener. The league announced shortly after the conclusion of Tuesday’s game that Louisville would visit Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game originally was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, but will now move up three weeks.
The ACC also announced two rescheduled contests: Miami will play at Louisville on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. and Florida State will play at Louisville on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
“I’ve got to commend the ACC for working with teams,” Walz said. “Putting healthy teams against each other when you can. That’s all we can do right now.”
