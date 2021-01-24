LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball team hasn’t had much need for game-winning shots lately. When things go right, heroics aren’t required.
But it doesn’t hurt to have a hero, just in case. Fortunately for the No. 1-ranked Cardinals, they have Dana Evans. If they hadn’t had her, there’s little chance they would’ve escaped with a 65-63 victory at Wake Forest on Sunday.
Evans hasn’t left the court since Louisville received the first No. 1 ranking in school history. She played all 40 minutes in a win over Syracuse, and all 40 again on Sunday. She had 21 points against Syracuse. She had 25 at Wake. Louisville needed all of them.
The distress call came with just over 7 minutes to play. Louisville was down 9. It hadn’t trailed after 3 quarters all season, but did on Sunday. It had lost only twice to unranked teams in 5 years, but little was going right. The Cardinals were being bullied on the boards – Wake Forest rebounded more of its own missed shots than Louisville did – couldn’t seem to get stops, and saw open shots bounce off the whole game.
When Walz called timeout after falling behind by 9, he felt compelled to remind his players, “There is no fifth quarter. If you don’t start executing soon, it’s too late.”
Elizabeth Balogun steadied the team with a 3-pointer off a Hailey Van Lith pass. Then Evans grabbed a rebound and pulled up on the break for a 15-foot jumper and the deficit was down to 4. After a pair of Wake free-throws, Evans drew the defense then dished to Liz Dixon to keep the pressure on. A possession later, she hit another jumper and the deficit was 2.
Dixon tied the game with a basket in the post, and after a couple of stops, Norika Konno came up with a steal, and Wake made a mistake. It left Evans open for an NBA-distance 3-pointer. She swished it. Louisville led 60-57. TV cameras caught her icy stare after the shot. Evans wasn’t about to lose. But she still had some work to do.
Wake took a 61-60 lead with a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. Van Lith got the lead back with a drive into the lane, making a jump shot through contact. Wake’s Ivana Raca got the lead back on a jumper with 17 seconds left.
Then Evans stepped in. She drove from the left wing, powered up through contact and scored, then made the free-throw, to put the Cards up 65-63 with 8 seconds left. The lead stuck. Louisville likely will hold onto its top ranking, and maybe it learned a lesson in defeat.
When asked what the plan was for the final basket, Walz said, “Pray ... everything else we tried was not working.”
What was Evans thinking?
“Just go win the game, pretty much,” she said. “I’m the leader of the team and they were counting on me to make something happen, make something out of nothing, so that’s what I did.”
This was not vintage Louisville basketball. The Cardinals made some sloppy mistakes on offense. They were dominated on the boards for three-quarters of the game, and wound up being outrebounded 43-32.
Van Lith and Oliva Cochran — who have played so far beyond their years all season — looked like freshmen during stretches today. But both kept on battling, and Van Lith had a huge basket and assist with the game on the line. Konno’s effort on both ends was indispensable. Balogun made major plays on both ends. Dixon helped ignite the late run.
Louisville also went 13-of-13 from the free-throw line, while Wake went just 12 of 24.
“I was just proud of how we continued to fight back,” Walz said. “We were down 9 in the fourth with 7 minutes to go and could have easily been done. But we continued to fight, and that’s the sign of a good ballclub. At the same time, we’ve been ranked No. 2 for the past 7 weeks, so it’s not like we’re not already getting everybody’s best shot ... It was not a very good effort on our part. It’s amazing that we won the game. Probably shouldn’t have ... We have a lot of work to do, but we have known that.”
There is a pressure that comes with the No. 1 ranking. Walz said he only thought he sensed tightness in his team once – when it went down 9. Otherwise, he said, they were just missing shots.
“Give Wake credit,” Walz said. “In the league, we’re all in a situation of trying to find wins.”
No. 2 N.C. State escaped against Virginia Tech by 2 on Sunday. No. 4 South Carolina beat unranked LSU by only 4. Former No. 1 Stanford ended a 2-game losing streak by beating USC.
Balogun finished with 12 points for Louisville. Cochran had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Cards shot just 39.7%, and that was after making 8 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter.
But Evans, who finished 8-for-22 from the field and 7-for-7 at the line, in the end, was the difference.
“She wants the big shot at the end, and she did the same thing for us at Virginia Tech,” Walz said. “But where I’m proud of her is that she also creates plays for others. She had the pass to Liz on a big shot to tie the game. We cleared out for a drive for Hailey and she helped create the space. Everybody wants to win and you want to do it yourself. What she has taken on this year is the desire to get others involved, but at the end, I’m taking the shot. But knowing that you’ve got people around you can make plays, too, and that has opened things up for her ... She’s the reigning ACC player of the year for a reason. She should be a national player of the year candidate.”
Message received. Narrow escape. Lesson learned. Quick turnaround. Louisville heads back home to face Miami on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
