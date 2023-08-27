LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This had “trap game” written all over it. They should’ve printed it on the tickets. The University of Louisville volleyball team, ranked No. 4 in the nation, had scored an emphatic 3-0 win over No. 21 Washington State the night before.
The Cardinals’ performance in that game served notice that, yeah, they’re going to be pretty good again.
There figured to be a bit of a hangover in the final game of the Cardinal Classic on Sunday afternoon, and Wright State played the part of the roommate who storms into the room and starts banging pots and pans.
The unranked Raiders woke everybody up with a 25-20 first-set victory – the first set Louisville has dropped all season and the first to a non-Power 5 opponent since April of 2021 in an NCAA Tournament game.
But the Cardinals, as they usually do, gathered themselves, and bounced back to take care of business, 25-18, 25-20 and, after falling behind 6-0 and 20-15 in the fourth set, finished with a flourish to win it 26-24 before a sellout crowd of 992 in L&N Arena.
“I do think three games three days is a mentally tough challenge -- and physically tough -- and we played great last night against Washington State, who I think is a Top 10 team in the country,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said Sunday afternoon. “We knew Wright State was excellent, and we just could not get things going. That's why we had to rely on our bench. But that was also good for us to learn that they can step up in big moments. We're going to need them this year.”
Louisville got 19 kills and 11 digs from All-American Anna DeBeer, one night after she delivered 17 klls and 17 digs against Washington State. She was named MVP of the Cardinal Classic, and looked to be moving with as much explosion and strength as she had before a knee injury slowed her down last season.
“You know, DeBeer is DeBeer,” Busboom Kelly said. “You can rely on her in and big moments. You know she's going to compete. She is the ultimate competitor and an amazing teammate. So, we're lucky she's on our team and excited for her to have a full year of, knock on wood, being healthy and competing. Because the last two, she’s had COVID, and the injury, so she hasn't really had a full season yet.”
And she has help. Charitie Luper, who was an All-Pac 12 outside hitter at UCLA, delivered 12 kills and 11 digs on Sunday. She had back-to-back kills to draw Louisville even at 21 in the fourth set, while DeBeer provided the final 3 points. Elle Glock, a setter who transferred to U of L from USC in the spring of 2021, had 36 assists and 11 digs on Sunday. And Cara Cresse, a 6-6 redshirt sophomore middle blocker from Fort Wayne, joined DeBeer on the All-Tournament team.
While Busboom Kelly might not have scripted that her team fall behind a set, she was pleased with the way her team responded and kept battling even when it was off at times. Last season, the Cardinals averaged just under 15 attack errors per match. They had only 18 in their first two victories in the Cardinal Classic combined. But on Sunday, they had 24 – a total the team reached just once all last season.
“For us, I think we did show maturity when things weren’t going our way,” Busboom Kelly said. “But also this team really loves each other. And so, when there's other people in and we're making changes, they don't want to win for themselves, but for that person next to them. And we needed that in this game. Today, I think we're just going to take away that we have a lot of options and we can trust to use themmatch the same way. And I think we prepared differently this weekend for each game, and that just doesn’t cut it over the course of a season.”
Louisville next hits the road for 3 games in the Missouri Invitational this weekend and a road game at Dayton before returning home to face Penn State at L&N Arena on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.
After losing key pieces from back-to-back Final Four runs and a trip to the NCAA chamnpionship game, Busboom Kelly came away from the weekend encouraged with the Cardinals’ 3 victories.
“I learned we can be pretty good,” she said. “You never know going into a season what a team is going to perform like, but I think this this weekend we learned that we've got the right pieces to have another really great season.”
