LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This could have been a Fenway Fiasco. It had all the earmarks of a game nobody cared about. All but three regular assistant coaches had left the staff. Head coach Scott Satterfield defected – for the opposing program. There were transfer portal defections among Louisville’s players, and others decided not to play, especially quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.
But there were people who still cared about this game. They were the guys wearing Louisville uniforms, and the coaches who stayed, and quality assistant coaches and graduate assistants who stepped into new roles, and acting head coach Deion Branch. And those guys were as impressive as Louisville has been all season, pounding their way to a 24-7 victory, keeping the Keg of Nails trophy in Louisville after the first meeting between the teams since 2013.
By the time the clock hit zeros, it was a Louisville defense, led by defensive line coach Mark Ivey, who stepped in to call plays, and a slew of leaders who, frustrated after Satterfield’s decision to leave the team considered sitting out themselves, but decided to come back and make a statement. And they did.
"It's everything," Branch said. "With everything that transpired the past two weeks . . . I'm super happy for all the assistants and coaches who stayed around the past two weeks to help these players accomplish this. . . . These players worked very hard every day."
Coaching matters. Absolutely, and Louisville got great coaching from Ivey and Josh Stepp, who stayed to call plays, and Greg Gasparato, as well as Branch (who got a Gatorade shower) and a cast of people who worked hard but got no notoriety all season. But in the end, you can coach all you want, you have to have players who are disciplined enough to do their jobs even amid chaos.
Instead of being hampered by chaos, the Louisville defense created chaos on Saturday. It pummeled Bearcat quarterbacks into 7 sacks and, aside from a couple of very well-executed pass plays, gave up nothing all game.
Offensively, Louisville quarterback Brock Domann provided just enough passing, mainly to wideouts Jaelin Carter (4 catches, 50 yards) and Braden Smith (3 for 45), but the power came in the run game. Maurice Turner ran for 142 yards and Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards on 9 carries, including TD runs of 41 and 49 yards.
Offensive lineman Caleb Chandler was back to make his program-record 53rd straight start. Linebacker Yassir Abdullah was back to play his program-record 61st game.
That’s the kind of thing that turns a pre-Chrismas bowl game that nobody cares about into a program statement.
And yes, departed coach Scott Satterfield deserves credit for instilling the kind of resilience that these players have shown in just about every situation for years, including this one.
It wasn’t all perfect. Louisville turned the ball over four times. But the defense was so dominant, it wasn’t really a concern.
Seven Louisville players recorded at least a share of a sack, including leading tackler Monty Montgomery, Abdullah, Dezmond Tell, Yaya Diaby, Momo Sonogo, Jared Dawson and Ramon Puryear.
Diaby, Jarvis Brownlee and M.J. Griffin broke up passes.
Cincinnati averaged only 2.8 yards per play and didn’t amass 100 yards either rushing (55) or passing (83).
And now the Cards will go to work for a new coach, Jeff Brohm, who went to just one bowl practice as he hit the ground running with recruiting.
But he will do so with some momentum, thanks to some guys who showed the resolve to do their jobs regardless of what was going on around them.
For Branch, it was a win and a celebration that had been all season in the making. As a player development coach, he was the one who players called with anything they needed. They call him "Unc" and "OG." So it was natural for them to listen to him when coaches and teammates started leaving.
"My whole focus was helping these guys focus on this week," Branch said. "This was an amazing journey for me. I want to thank Josh Heird for thinking of me. . . . All season, I've walked the same walk these guys are walking now, and I wanted to help them in any way I could."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.