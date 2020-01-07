LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There’s no need for a check of social media or a text from a prominent booster or even (forgive me) a check-in on the postgame radio shows to know that something was a bit out of kilter for the No. 13-ranked University of Louisville basketball team on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals came into a game against Miami carrying a two-game losing streak, including an overtime setback to their biggest rival and a double-digit home loss in conference, and got out to a 19-point lead after 13 ½ minutes against the Hurricanes Tuesday.
Then they sleep-walked through the rest of a less-than-comfortable 74-58 victory, pulling away late after their lead dwindled to five points with just under five minutes to play.
The win stops the Cardinals’ mini-skid, but it won’t do much to alleviate concerns about a team that has struggled at the guard position and defensively since the competition started to ratchet up just before the holiday break. The final score looks fine, but issues remain.
Maybe it was playing just one game in 17 days to finish December, or the letdown of a few losses after reaching No. 1 in the nation, but the Cardinals were in dire need of answers heading into Tuesdays game. They didn’t emerge with too many.
Jordan Nwora had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Steven Enoch had 12 points and 10 boards and Dwayne Sutton had nine points and 13 rebounds. Louisville also got 10 points from Darius Perry and Malik Williams.
But the Cards, after gaining their big lead, gave up some three-pointers to let Miami hang in the game, then struggled to contain dribble penetration in the second half.
Miami going cold at the end, along with some big baskets by Perry and a timely three by Ryan McMahon, helped put things away for the Cards.
Miami, which was coming off a 33-point loss at Duke, fell to 9-5, 1-3 in the ACC. Louisville, which visits Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, is 12-3, 13-1.
