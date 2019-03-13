CRAWFORD | First five: Louisville dispatches Notre Dame 75-53 in ACC Tourney opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville coach Chris Mack couched the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to his team as no-pressure affair. You know, come out, play a little hoops, move onto the NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals opened tournament play feeling good, sprinting to a 28-12 lead in the first dozen minute before coasting to a 75-53 victory to set up a Thursday night showdown with No. 3-ranked and No. 2 seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m.
Louisville held Notre Dame 1-for-20 during a long stretch late in the first half, but only led by nine at halftime because the Cards made just 3 of their final 16 shots themselves.
But a flurry of second-half three-pointers from Ryan McMahon and an all-around strong offensive night by Jordan Nwora was more than enough to carry the Cards to the comfortable win.
Some takeaways:
1). JORDAN RULES. Nwora, who was just named the ACC's Most Improved Player and third-team All-ACC in a vote of media and league coaches the day before, scored Louisville's first 12 points -- all of them in 4 1/2 minutes, to get the Cards off on the right foot.
He finished the first half with 16, and added eight more for his game-high total of 24, topping the 20-point mark for the 13th time this season and adding nine rebounds to just miss his ninth double-double.
2). NO TURNOVER TROUBLE. One offensive problem the Cardinals have had is sloppy play leading to turnovers. That wasn't in evidence in the first half Wednesday. Their first turnover of the game didn't come until just 2:36 remained until halftime, when Ryan McMahon drove into the lane and lost the ball.
The Cards turned it over just three times in the first half and just six times in the game, their second-lowest total of the season.
3). ENOCH ENOUGH. Steven Enoch had four offensive rebounds in the game, but all of them led to scores, including a pair of dunks. He finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The sophomore also had three blocked shots in a single sequence with just over four minutes left in the game. (He wasn't credited with official blocks on all of them, but trust me, they were blocks.)
4). McMAHON, THE MAN. The game, for all intents and purposes, was over when McMahon heated up.
With 15 minutes left and Louisville up 13, the Cards started going to him. He flared off a screen and hit a deep three from the right wing to put them up 16. On the next trip down, less than 45 seconds later, he hit a deep three from the left wing and the Louisville lead was 19. After an Enoch dunk, McMahon hit another one and the Louisville lead was 22. And that was that.
He also drew a foul and converted all three free-throws to finish with 12 points.
5). NEXT UP. Louisville gets North Carolina. They beat the Tar Heels by 19 in Charlotte this season, then lost to them by 10 in Louisville. UNC, which comes into the game as one of the nation's hottest teams, has won seven straight and 14 of its past 15.
The last time Louisville faced North Carolina in this building, Andre McGee was its point guard and David Padgett was its center. UNC won that game 83-73 to reach the 2008 Final Four.
