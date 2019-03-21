DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDRB) – The ball was tipped in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Louisville was back in the field, CBS selected its game against Minnesota to tip off the entire event, Bill Murray was in the Wells Fargo Arena stands wearing red and black.
In short, the stage was set.
But it was a short return to the Big Dance for Louisville, which couldn’t make shots, couldn’t stop Minnesota and, in the end, couldn’t answer a big second-half run to fall 86-76 to Richard Pitino’s Golden Gophers.
It wasn’t the game it looked like it would be on paper, but then again, when is it where the NCAA Tournament is concerned?
Louisville trailed by 19 with 9:48 left, but didn’t let it go without a fight. When Darius Perry banked in a three at the shot clock with 2:46 left, the Cardinal deficit was only nine – after a protracted review by game officials.
Louisville finishes its season with a record of 20 wins and 14 losses.
Three quick reasons why this one got out of hand:
1). MINNESOTA THREE-POINTERS? Only three teams in the entire NCAA Tournament field generated a lower percentage of their offense from the three-point line than the Gophers – until Thursday. Minnesota rained threes down on the Cards – led by freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur, who made five from beyond the arc.
For the game, Minnesota went 11-27 from three-point range – for a team that had made only six threes only once in its previous half-dozen games.
That shooting changed the balance of a game that was expected to hinge on Minnesota’s size and ability to generate points in the paint.
2). LOUISIVLLE COULDN’T GET STOPS. In addition to its three-point shooting, Minnesota pounded the ball into the paint for 30 points to 24 for Louisville.
The Cardinals struggled to stop Minnesota senior Austin Murphy on the inside, and 6-8 junior guard Amir Coffey hurt them in the first half.
Louisville down 12, Mack went to a full-court press and that seemed to give Louisville a little bit of a lift. With Pitino playing primarily six players, it helped wear the Gophers down.
3). BENCH. This is all that Louisville had in its favor late. The Cardinals ran substitutes in and out and wore down Minnesota in the game’s final quarter. They also outscored the Gophers 29-0 off the bench.
Louisville got 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting from Steven Enoch off the bench, and Perry added 12 points.
4). LOUISVILLE CAME ALIVE LATE, BUT IT WAS TOO LATE. Credit the Cardinals for finding themselves and not fading away once they were down 19. Nothing looked good for them at that point, and even their body language was bad. Mack’s decision to go to the press seemed to wake them up. But the wake-up call came too late.
5). CUNNINGHAM FINISHED STRONG. The graduate point guard who became a top ACC performer gave everything he had. He finished with a team-best 22 points and 4 assists, and went 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
