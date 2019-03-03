LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard of word-association, when someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to your mind. Well, let's just call this "game association." I cover a game and give you the first five things that come to my mind -- whether they make much sense or not.
The University of Louisville sent out a three-man senior class on Sunday with a 75-61 victory over struggling Notre Dame.
First-year Cardinals coach Chris Mack called them a non-traditional senior class, and he hit that nail on the head.
After a lackluster loss at Boston College that drew some public criticism from Mack, the Cards needed a game to work through some things. This game certainly gave them that.
"I'm happy for our group," Mack said. "This league can steal your confidence at times, rob your confidence, playing some of the best teams in the country. . . . But I'm proud of our group. They played hard the entire year. . . . And I'm happy for these three seniors who chose Louisville at a very tough time, a very uncertain time. They’ve been outstanding, not just as players but as people."
So, without further stalling -- my five quick impressions.
1. LOUISVILLE LIKES V.J. KING. If you ever needed proof that the Louisville fan base remains squarely behind King -- who has struggled mightily this season while at times seeming to shrink to irrelevance -- all you need to do is look at the fan reaction to King when he entered Sunday's game.
He's still struggling with his shot. Maybe he's still having a crisis of confidence. But every time he grabbed a rebound, every time he made a play, he had an ovation from Louisville fans.
He came out of the game midway through the second half and you'd have thought it was his Senior Day. Maybe there's some notion that it is. I hope it isn't. If nothing else, King ought to know that people in that arena were in his corner, and felt like they owed him something, as a McDonald's All-American who signed with Louisville and stuck with it when few others would have.
"It's hard to describe how good of a kid he is," Mack said. ". . . I cannot say enough about his character. That's not lip service. He never hangs his head. Never talks about these coaches behind their backs, never talks about a teammate. He was raised tremendously."
King finished with six points and 10 rebounds. Maybe he'll get it going yet.
"It looks to me like V.J. King is on the upswing," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "I know he's had a tough January, but he's a really gifted guy."
2. CHRISTEN CUNNINGHAM FINISHES STRONG. I'll stand at the front of the line of people who were wrong about this guy. I wrote him off as a mid-major transfer who might've been a bit player. I think even Chris Mack may be a little surprised at the player he has become. Mack told the crowd before the game, "He's one of the best point-guards in our league."
Mack's story about finding Cunningham was pretty compelling too. He told of scouring the lists of possible transfers and seeing that Cunningham was from Kentucky, just outside Lexington, when he started checking on him. Everyone Mack talked to told him Cunningham was a winner.
They were right.
Cunningham finished his last home game with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. And Louisville fans should not forget what he did for this team in this transition season. Without him, this would've been a much grimmer day.
3. STILL IN THE ICE BOX. Louisville is going to have to make some perimeter shots to have much success in the postseason. The 1-12 it shot from three-point range in the first half isn't going the right direction.
The Cards wound up 2-22 from three for the game, and aside from the ten threes they hit in the first half against Virginia, they've been below 30 percent for a half-dozen games. That's a trend, and it's not a good one.
Having said that, the Cards did score 76 points, so there's something there.
4. AKOY AGAU. Some injury problems have kept him from playing much in the second half of the season. That'll happen once you reach 30. All kidding aside, Agau is a likable guy who has as unique a college basketball story as he does a life story. I look forward to seeing where life takes him from here.
5. HEADING INTO POSTSEASON. I don't think you can say Louisville has much momentum heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. Now, if they were to win at Virginia next Saturday, we can revisit that statement -- in a big way. On Sunday, Jordan Nwora scored 20 points in the victory, and Malik Williams added 16 points and 13 rebounds. If Louisville can find its shooting eye, it could surprise some people. If it doesn't, the stay might not be a long one.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.