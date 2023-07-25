"You can't go back home to your family, back home to your childhood ... back home to a young man's dreams of glory and of fame ... back home to places in the country, back home to the old forms and systems of things which once seemed everlasting but which are changing all the time."
-- Thomas Wolfe, "You Can't Go Home Again"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) -- For Jeff Brohm, there was always the pull to come home. By now, people here know his story so well that it has become perhaps too familiar. His father was a star quarterback at Louisville, as was he, as was his younger brother. It's a Rockwellian football picture, even in these modern times.
Brohm came back as an assistant coach, was let go, and here he is, back again. He came back to the state to coach Western Kentucky University, just down the road, and every year returned to visit with Louisville media. Even after becoming head coach at Purdue, he was tempted to return but didn't. Before he did.
Now, those ties that pulled him back in Louisville's direction represent something a little different. They are tentacles that could ensnare him if his return isn't successful. Brohm knows this. He knows that his favorite chair in the Louisville home he never sold — despite multiple moves — could grow uncomfortable if things don't go well.
It's not so much, as Wolfe said, that you can't go home, because home is ever-changing. For Brohm, the risk is that having coming home, unrealized expectations could risk the home he had.
"It's a great honor. It's a great opportunity," Brohm said at his first ACC Media Day appearance Tuesday when asked about his return to Louisville. "At the same time, yeah, it brings some pressure. I don't want to let people down."
It's a topic Brohm has thought about a good bit. He thought about it before he decided to come here. And he thinks about it now that he's back.
"I didn't have to come back but I wanted to come back," Brohm said. "I love the city. I love the school. And I wanted to help elevate the program as best I could. ... When you're back home, I would think, inside, you put a little extra pressure on yourself to get it done."
All college coaches face pressure. But Brohm acknowledges that to do what he is trying to do brings an added element.
"I think it's more pressure," he said. "And I think, without question when you're invested in something, whether you went to school there, whether it's your hometown – or with me, it's both -- yeah, there's a lot of people that are depending on you to get it done. And while they may hold you in high regard now, we'll see how they hold you, you know, if things aren't going in the right direction. Without question, I know with me, I put a lot of internal pressure on myself because this is an important year."
There is, Brohm knows, more riding on his team's performance this season than football. While Louisville isn't facing financial peril in the athletics department, it needs to get things going. Football needs to start generating more income, selling more tickets. You can't do that when you're losing and you can't do it when you're just getting by.
In this case, you need not only to win but to try to be entertaining doing it. Brohm is not a showman. At heart, he's a no-nonsense guy. His offense can be razzle-dazzle at times, but his personal style is not.
Still, he's shown a few wrinkles this summer. He Tweeted (yes, it was still Twitter back then, last week) a photo of himself with rapper Jack Harlow watching a Beyonce concert. He went shirtless in a Top Gun takeoff hype video with some of his players (and his son, Brady).
"I'm low-key and mild-mannered," Brohm said. "But there's a lot of high-profile people in our community or who have come through there. And I have a family now. They like to do things. So I'm going to do a few things. And when you meet people that have had a lot of success and achieved some great things, it's interesting just to even spend five or 10 minutes with them to kind of pick their brain about how they were able to do that work. And I just think anybody you meet that's had success, they've got a game plan of hard work and toughness and the ability to persevere through tough times. And it's just always good. ... And I know a little history of Beyonce and I was teasing my wife and some others that I'm sure she's familiar with Jay Z, but she can call me JB if she wants to."
It's a good sign for a guy who is under the kind of pressure — external and internal — that Brohm faces that he is able to laugh now and then.
How else does he deal with the pressure? For Brohm, there is only one answer. It isn't more golf or long vacations on the beach or some kind of meditation.
For Brohm, the answer is work.
This is the part in which the coach battles the possibility of failure by working harder to make failure less of a possibility.
"Between the time I got the job and now — and then between now and game one — I better be putting extra time in to do whatever I can to help us get better," Brohm said.
It helps, Brohm said, that folks in Louisville have been encouraging and supportive.
"The people in Louisville have treated me great, me and my family," Brohm said. "Great. So, we're thankful for that. You know, in the end, I've just always been a believer from Coach (Howard) Schnellenberger and my high school coach, Coach (Dennis) Lampley, to all the coaches I played for, you've got to put into work. I don't want to talk about a whole lot, I want to do it and I want to show our players that I'm doing it. I want our coaches to show our players that they're doing it. I want our players to show us that they're doing it. I just think if you're if you got a collection of people on your team — staff and players included — that are doers, that good things are going to happen. And if you're willing to stick together through the hard times, good things are going to happen. So, I actually like working hard. I actually like putting in the extra work. My family understands that this is what I do. This is what we do. And if you can include your family around as much as you can, you can find ways to get all that done, in my opinion. But it's important that you get it done."
And at home, perhaps, that is more true than anywhere else.
