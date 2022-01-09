LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the surface, it's still not panic button time for the University of Louisville basketball team, even though it missed a chance at a quality win at Florida State Saturday night in a 79-70 loss, the Cards' first of the season in ACC play but fifth straight to the Seminoles.
The Cardinals are 10-5, 4-1 in conference play, and are pretty solid favorites to be 8-1 in league play two weeks from now, with home games against N.C. State, Boston College and Notre Dame, plus a road game at Pittsburgh, in that span.
It's inside the numbers that suggests it's time for some serious urgency from the Cardinals. Maybe past time. Given where they stand in the efficiency and computer rankings (No. 61 in KenPom, No. 54 in Sagarin) and the NCAA's NET ratings (No. 85 after Saturday's loss), they are not in the NCAA Tournament as of today.
And given the ACC's relative lack of strength, the opportunities for signature wins moving forward isn't great. They have one game left against a KenPom Top 25 team. The same for the NET ratings.
But it's worse than that. KenPom projects Louisville to be favored in only 3 of its final 11 games.
At the moment, the road to the NCAA Tournament for Louisville might be ACC championship (either regular-season or tournament) or bust.
Three thoughts for the team moving forward:
1). GET YOURSELF TOGETHER. One problem for Louisville coach Chris Mack is that even in the second week of January, he can't be sure what to expect of many of his players on any given night, and sometimes not from one half to the next. Samuell Williamson might be hot, or he might be cold. Matt Cross might be making shots, he might not be. A combination that works one night will be ineffective another.
Beyond that, the coach seems not to have a good handle on what he wants to do with his team. Do they want to play fast or slow? Does he want to lean heavily on graduate guards, or go big on JUCO transfer El Ellis, who will give him two seasons and has more upside? Does he rely on Malik Williams down low, or does he turn to Sydney Curry?
On Saturday, the combination of Ellis with Mason Faulkner or Jarrod West at the other guard, Dre Davis and Matt Cross at the forwards and Curry at center was, statistically, the most successful on the court for Louisville.
Plus/minus charts can be unreliable. There are a hundred problems with them. And this was just one game. But when you're far in the minus range with three starters (minus 18 with Williams in the game, minus 17 with Williamson and minus 19 with Noah Locke), it's worth noting.
More than that, Mack seems not to be connecting with this team. That's not uncommon with the number of newcomers on the roster, but that's a problem across college basketball, with the transfer portal remaking rosters, but also testing the ability of coaches to build chemistry.
In the first half Saturday, Louisville couldn't guard Florida State. The Seminoles scored 54 in a loss to Wake Forest last week. They scored 50 in the first half against Louisville. And the Cardinals devolved into one-on-one offensive play late in the half and early in the second until Mack called a timeout to get the team on track.
The team has some decent parts, but they're just not fitting together, and at times they look as if they don't know how they're supposed to fit together. A big help would be shooting the kind of percentage that they were billed to be able to shoot coming into the season (with four players who were above 40% from three-point range last season). That would cover a multitude of problems. So far this season, that shooting hasn't materialized.
Louisville has slowed its tempo a bit for ACC play, and that appears to be more to the team's liking. But you still have to make shots. Despite all the defensive issues, Louisville got more than enough looks to win at Florida State on Saturday. It couldn't knock them down.
The bottom line on this group is that it is not great at anything. If I ask you, "What does this team do really well?" I don't think there's an answer. They have the 34th-shortest average possession time in NCAA Division I. All right, they're good at taking quick shots. Making them? Not so much. They're pretty good defensive rebounders. They have a Top 50 defense. It's tough to pull an identity from any of that.
2). IT'S ACC CHAMPIONSHIP OR BUST. The resume, at this point, is beyond dressing up. The best win on it was against Mississippi State in November. No amount of creative description is going to turn it into an at-large NCAA Tournament lock. And being competitive in a down ACC isn't going to help.
A win at Michigan State would've helped. Not losing to DePaul and WKU would've been nice. Even getting to play at Kentucky would've at least helped the strength of schedule.
As it stands, beating Duke in the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 29 is an absolute must. It's the only real chance for a signature victory until the NCAA Tournament, unless North Carolina manages to go on a run.
Oh, yeah. Beating North Carolina twice, at home on Jan. 31 and on the road on Feb. 21, also is a must.
In fact, let's just say it, every loss from here on is a nail in the coffin, minus an automatic-qualifying ACC Tournament championship run.
That's not something you ever expect to say about a Louisville team competing in the ACC in January, but in 2022, it's where things stand, given the rather breathtaking step back in stature the men's basketball conference has taken this season.
3). DO SOMETHING UNEXPECTED. On Jan. 22, the university will hang the jersey of Russ Smith in the KFC Yum! Center rafters. If you thought, the day Smith walked onto campus, that this day would ever come, you were the only one. Smith did things no one expected him to do here. He achieved far beyond his original abilities. He improved, pushed himself, allowed himself to be pushed.
I think that's what fans aren't seeing from Louisville right now. The Cardinals have good players. There's some ability there. They just aren't improving or transcending or coming together to the point that the whole is better than the parts. It's just a bunch of parts, to this point, and has been for a little while.
There are a lot of reasons for that. All the blame, of course, falls on the head coach, but let's be realistic. He's had plenty of teams and players who developed and got better and were greater than the sum of their parts. Just about every team he coached at Xavier, in fact, did just that. He didn't forget all that when he drove down I-71 to coach here.
But there's an intangible that is missing right now. How's that for analysis? Something is missing, but don't ask me what it is.
Mason Faulkner said he thought the team lacked intensity on defense in the first half at Florida State. And maybe intensity is the best word for it.
I just know if you miss enough opportunities like Louisville did Saturday night, it's tough to find that quality moving forward. But this team still has a chance. It can build momentum over the next couple of weeks. It can sort itself out, and Mack can do some more sorting. It can finish the first half of its ACC schedule at or near the top of the league, as it prepares for a much tougher second half.
And it can surprise people in the second half. But I don't think there are many people around here who expect it. What have they seen to make them expect it? And that, frankly, is the problem. Fans don't feel like there's much point in hoping, or that they've been given much reason to hope. And that's a far bigger problem than just losing games.
