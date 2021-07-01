LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The new training facility for Racing Louisville FC is the same as for their men’s counterparts at Champions Park, Louisville City FC. But the impact for the NWSL club is different. The meaning of the whole place is different.
This story is only marginally about a football training facility. The basics are that it’s a 30,000-square-foot facility with the usual necessities, weight rooms, dining area, meeting rooms, locker rooms, medical rooms and all of those things that make up facilities around the nation and world.
The thing that makes this one different, and the story here, is that the facility on the women’s side is inferior to the men’s in no element, and perhaps might be better in some depending on league requirements. The women’s facility is a symmetrical mirror image to the men’s facility. The only shared spaces are the weight room and dining area.
And while there certainly are more expensive training centers around the nation, in the women’s game Racing Louisville’s facilities come online with few if any serious rivals.
Racing goalkeeper Michelle Betos has played for a dozen teams in a decade-long career. She said that the locker room she walked into this week was the nicest she’s ever had.
“I’m still wrapping my head around it being ours,” she said. “I hope the league can see the standard now, because this changes it. All I could think about when I walked in there was, the first year I had a folding chair, put my clothes under it and took it home every day. Now I’m sitting on a purple cushion chair with my picture above it. It makes you so proud to represent this club. This is just another example of where women’s soccer is going and should be.”
Louisville, at the moment, has one shot at major professional sports. And this is it. That it is a women’s sport makes the opportunity even more important. It makes the message that the organization and city can send even more impactful.
It’s like this: You build a nice training facility for a men’s team and it’s another nice facility. You build the same thing for an NWSL team and people around the country notice it. Because it isn’t the norm. Women’s players and teams notice it. It’s the same with anything. A 10,000 crowd for a men’s game is nothing special. If Racing draws that number, Louisville is in the spotlight. People are talking.
There are worse international messages for a community to send than one of support and equality. You start putting that forward, there’s no telling where it could go. And yes, this is about more than a soccer team.
It is, frankly, to indulge in a tangent, one reason I cover this team. Because it is important, not just as a major league sport in the city of Louisville, but because it is an important story for this city, a city that needs some positive energy, and that needs to rediscover an identity after some dark times. And if the story of this effort isn’t told, some part of the opportunity is lost.
It isn’t about pageviews or social media engagement, but about acknowledging something that is potentially very important to the life and identity of this city, and yes, also something significant for women and girls here, but not just for them.
It’s also about respect. With the Olympics coming, the U.S. Women’s National Team and its struggle for pay equal to the men’s national team will again be front and center. If you believe in those things, then the best way to show it right now in this city is to show up for these games, if you can, when you can. And if I believe in those things, the best thing for me to do is to treat this team with enough respect to cover it at least as well as I cover the men’s team, which is to say, perhaps not as well as some, but as well as I can.
This sermon has ended, go in peace.
Return with me, to the practice facility, because it, too, sends a message, as Betos said, to the NWSL, and to players around the league. Team manager Christy Holly said it will be a factor in attracting talent.
“It’s a world-class facility and statement of intent for where we want to go,” Holly said. “We feel very strongly that players deserve the best — whether it’s their nutrition, strength and conditioning, the locker room or medical care, it’s all taken care of here. This facility is something that will allow us to recruit the best players in the world to Louisville.”
From an overall business and operations standpoint, executive vice president of development James O’Connor says it is unusual – and advantageous – to have two clubs and an academy under one roof, and all able to operate at the facility, which features a half dozen fields, including two regulation grass fields for the professional teams.
“The opportunity to have a home where you can house a women’s team and a men’s team that are treated equally is really important to us as an organization,” O’Connor said. “Then we align them with the academy. It’s rare for clubs to be able to house their whole technical side in the same place. The teams can train at the same time if they want using the same facilities with the same standards. That sets us apart from most organizations in the country.”
If Louisville is going to set itself apart, that’s not a bad area to do it.
