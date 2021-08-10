GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Justin Thomas is back home, mixing with young golfers at Harmony Landing Country Club, the course where he grew up and learned the game. He’s sharing advice with golfers in this week’s AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship.
But he’s only a couple of weeks removed from feeling a bit like a young golfer himself, arriving in Tokyo to represent Team USA in the Olympics.
“I probably haven't had as much time to reflect on it as I would have liked, just because I was back playing again last week," said Thomas, who finished tied for 22nd in Tokyo. "But I think the fact that I'm always going to be known as an Olympian is really cool."
Despite not medaling, he was fired up about the opportunity and eager to earn another one at the Olympic level.
“All the gear is really cool,” he said. “You feel like a junior golfer again when you register for a tournament and they give you that goodie bag. I have two suitcases full of clothes and shoes, so that's awesome. But it's definitely motivating, because I want to get back. And like I said to Xander (Schauffele) last week, I'm jealous of some of my friends and what they've accomplished, but that's up there. Him seeing that gold medal and just seeing how big of a deal it was for Team USA to win a gold is something I want to accomplish.”
Thomas currently ranks fifth in the world and has made more than $6 million this year. He is No. 9 in the FedEx points standings. But to hear him talk is to feel his frustration.
“Besides my rookie year, I definitely feel like this has been my worst year on tour,” Thomas said. “It's crazy to say when you say things like that, but it's also a testament to us and everything that me and everyone on the team has been doing ... I'm three weeks away from winning a FedEx Cup, and I'm in a great position to do that and still not playing as well as I know that I should. Just had some inconsistencies. It's been the most travel that I've had in a year, and that will wear on you sometimes more than you think or know. But at the end of the day, it's just about execution. I've gone through a lot of stuff, especially family things, but it's just golf and the golf ball doesn't know anything, what's going on. And the other guys, hate to say it, don't really care. We're all out there to beat each other. I've just got to keep working, because I'm really close to playing some really good golf again. Just hope it happens sooner rather than later.”
Thomas lost his grandfather, Paul Thomas, in February at the age of 89. And there have been other issues to deal with. A homophobic slur uttered under his breath but within shot of an open microphone in March cost him some goodwill, and sponsorships, but he has worked to overcome it and learn from it.
Thomas said he’s trying to learn from everything these days. And having just come from spending time with young golfers, he said he tries to share lessons he’s learned with them.
“It's life. It's never what you think,” he said. “It's never everything that you want, but there's not much you can do about it. Every day is new. Every step is new. It's all a part of the process of my career. The only thing I can do is try to make the best out of every situation, both on and off the golf course. I'm learning a lot about myself as a golfer and I've been struggling this year and trying to figure out ways to kind of turn that and spin it into positives. Bad stretches can sometimes create some even better golf. And same thing with life. If you're not failing, you can't ever learn from those experiences. So it's all part of it. Very cliché and deep, but everyone goes through different problems and they're all on different scales, but you try to get through it.”
Among the changes he has experimented with is a change in putters. Whether that’s a long-term change, he couldn’t say. At times, it has felt good. At others — like in his opening Olympic round when he shot par on all 18 holes — he’s not so sure.
“It was a change without really being a change, if that makes sense,” he said of the new putter. “It's the same look and essentially the same head, just has a different neck and hosel on it, so that's able to kind of fix some of the inconsistencies. Now, will I use that for a while? I don't know. I've had a lot of success with my gamer. Sometimes, you've just got to put her in timeout for a couple of weeks and make her earn her way back into the rotation. So we'll see what happens.”
Without having been around Thomas for long stretches, it’s hard to judge his mental approach at the moment. But he seemed a tad more introspective that perhaps he has been in the past, which is bound to happen with the breadth of experiences he’s had this year.
On the plane ride to Tokyo for the Olympics, he was on a flight with a number of Team USA track and field athletes and coaches. People were coming up to him wishing him luck. It meant something to him. And it meant something to him coming back home this week. He walked into the locker room and saw the marks on the wall where his father and coach, Mike, had tracked his growth.
“The six or seven months were I grew 5 inches,” he said, shaking his head. “It’s great. It brings back a lot of memories, just seeing this. This is what I’ve done my whole life.”
Every year, he comes back a bit older and wiser to share with young players in the place it all started.
