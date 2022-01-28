LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every day brings a few more developments once a coaching search begins. Here are today's tidbits from the University of Louisville men's basketball coaching story:

PEGUES ON MACK: "A LITTLE OFF"

For the second time this season but for the first time as a full-time interim (is that even a thing? Only in Louisville), the Cardinals' top assistant and now head coach took questions from the media.

He steps into the head-coaching role for the season's final 10 games, plus any postseason games, with an enhanced salary and a renewed desire to help the Cardinals make something of a season that has jumped the tracks to the point that Mack decided to walk away midstream.

"It hurts to see him hurt and to see him step down in the fashion that he did," Pegues said. "So it's been a rough week, not only for myself. I can care less about myself. It's my responsibility to be here for these young men. And that's who I feel for the most because they've been through a lot. They've been through more than, arguably, any other team in the country, given our circumstances. So, in my mind, I'm just trying to stand strong and be there for them be a sounding board. Whatever they need from me, I'm here. So it's been a rough week, but it's life, you know? It's how it goes."

Pegues said this week has been a bit surreal but that Mack shared with him discussions that were ongoing. He said Mack told him, "I'm just a little tired and things are rough right now."

"I never had to talk him off the ledge," Pegues said. "But I didn't necessarily sense the gravity of how coach felt. I could tell that he was a little off. It's not easy to come back from a six-game suspension and have to take over a team that is in a different place than he left it, to have to relearn a playbook that had changed drastically in those six games. We had to put a lot of stuff in offensively and defensively. Some of our language changed concepts, and he was playing catch up. And he had never dealt with that before. I can't imagine going through that experience myself and how hard that would be. And so I think that, and several other factors, COVID, the whole nine yards just weighed on him heavily. And I get it. I get it. He's human."

CALIPARI SAYS "I FEEL BAD" FOR MACK

Kentucky coach John Calipari, asked about Mack's departure at Louisville, said, "I feel bad for he and his family. Coaching is a hard profession. We're all 30 days from bankruptcy, everybody, in this profession."

Now, while Calipari didn't mean actual bankruptcy, he did mean that things can go south pretty quickly. But he voiced confidence that Louisville could get its overall athletics department and university back up on the trajectory it wants "in a couple of years." He recalled a conversation he'd had with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

"I remember talking to Senator McConnell, the leader, and we were talking about the (Louisville) situation — this was a while ago when there were things they were struggling with — and he said to me, ‘Cal, I’m not worried about athletics. Athletics at Louisville will always bounce back. We've got to get the rest of this stuff right.’ That’s what he said to me,'" Calipari said.

He said he hopes for the best for the university.

"They’ve got to hire a president, hire an AD, hire a coach, get their thing rolling, create the culture that they want,” Calipari said. "But it’s Louisville. ... They've just got to get things in order. And my guess is in a couple of years, they’ll be right there."

NWORA TWEETS ABOUT MACK

Calling the former Louisville coach, "One of the best coaches that I had," Jordan Nwora said he'll keep rooting for the Cardinals and supporting the players.

GOODMAN ON MACK VIOLATONS: Who gives a #*($&?

Speaking with Rob Dauster on their podcast for The Field of 68, national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman dismissed the allegations of NCAA violations against Mack as nothing.

"Who cares? Having a GA in practice, who gives a ----?" Goodman said. "Whoever you have, let him jump in and practice. It doesn't matter. And then they personalized recruiting videos. Like, who gives a ----? That like putting cream cheese on a (player's) bagel because putting cream cheese on a bagel wasn't allowed years ago."

Dauster said one GA told him that he jumped into practice one day and an assistant coach jumped on him when he didn't take a charge.

"One of the assistants loses his mind on him," he said. "He's like, 'Dude, I'm a GA. I'm not taking a charge from freaking our 300-pound center.' There was some weird stuff going on there. Really strange."

DICKIE V ABOARD THE PAYNE TRAIN

Count ESPN analyst Dick Vitale among those endorsing the hiring of former Louisville player and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne.

He said Payne "is 10 lengths ahead" in the running, "but can the administration get the deal done?"

PEARL COMMENTS

Perhaps the hottest name on the local talk radio rounds in connection with the Louisville job is Auburn's Bruce Pearl. He spoke about speculation Thursday on ESPN's Kendrick, J Will and Max show, and hours after that was reported to be in talks with Auburn about a contract enhancement and extension.

Pearl's comments: "J Will, I was at a basketball school. I was at Tennessee. It was a women’s basketball school, but it was a basketball school. Listen, when you win, folks are worried you’re going to leave, and when you’re losing, they’re packing your bags. Look, Auburn is a fabulous place and it’s been the best place that I’ve ever been where I can develop players. It’s a small college town. Kids coming here to grind. They’re around other student athletes that are trying to grind. We’re about an hour and a half from Atlanta. There’s a lot of good players.”

LOUISVILLE COACHING BOARD

Moving Up: Payne seems to remain the primary name gaining traction and public support.

Moving Down: If he ever really was a candidate, news that Auburn is moving swiftly to lock down Pearl would seem to take the speculation surrounding him down a notch.

