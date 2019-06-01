CRAWFORD | From Churchill Downs to Cherokee Triangle, favorite photos from May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- May is Kentucky Derby month, which means lots of color and pageantry, and this year controversy and a bit of heartbreak.
The month began with Omaha Beach scratching from the Kentucky Derby and it ended with Louisville baseball heating up in the NCAA Tournament.
In between, there were a few memorable images. I share some of my favorites below. See the captions for comments on the photos.
OMAHA BEACH AND RICHARD MANDELLA
THE DERBY ESSENTIALS
DOWNTOWN AT DERBY TIME
AN OUTRIDER'S SAVE
DERBY DAY DAWNS
STARTING THEM YOUNG
JOHN ASHER PORTRAIT
DISATISFYING DERBY
OBJECTION
CASTLEMAN STATUE
PASSING THE BATON
SPIRITED REMEMBRACE
MEMORIAL DAY, 2019
STRIKEOUT
