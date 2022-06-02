LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, University of Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell said the Cardinals were, “a program on high alert.”
Fortunately for Louisville, red flags are good things. Everything, and everyone, was evaluated. McDonnell and his staff more than anyone, but returning players, too. Freshmen who committed to a U of L program coming off a fifth trip to the College World Series suddenly were two years into a college career with no NCAA Tournament trip to show for it. But they all were determined to hit the reset button.
The 2020 season, in which the Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the nation, was lost to COVID. Then the 2021 season fell apart down the stretch. But in 2022, Louisville is back, with the No. 12 overall seed, hosting an NCAA Regional for the ninth time. They will face Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. Friday in their opener at Jim Patterson Stadium.
“This group had the benefit of coming off of a tough year, which is just healthy,” McDonnell said. “Nobody wants to be in the storm. But when you're in the storm, just know you'll come out and you should be tougher, and you should learn from that, and you should be able to be better off in the future because tough times are going to happen.”
McDonnell has led Louisville teams to the College World Series in a variety of ways, with scrappy overachievement, dominant pitching, MLB-level talent and old-fashioned hustle. And always, he has done it with a dazzling variety of motivational material. This year, he has the team reading the 2010 book, “The Energy Bus,” as it heads toward the tournament. He chose it after the Cards lost two quick games to make an early exit from the ACC Tournament.
But during the regular season, they took some advice from Teddy Roosevelt: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
The Cardinals are averaging 8.7 runs per game, rank 11th in the nation in runs scored, and have had 42 innings with 4 runs or more this season (compared to 19 a year ago). They scored 42 runs in a double-header sweep of Akron back in March. Their 87 home runs tie them for 29th nationally.
“I like to be a little bit everything,” McDonnell said after practice Thursday. “I think of the Tony La Russa-type teams and steal third with 2 outs because you want to put pressure on the pitcher to not bounce a breaking ball. But I love the 3-run homer as well. I just want to have balance in our lineup. And I think it's impressive what this group has done offensively, to score almost 9 runs a game. It’s 1 through 9, and I think anybody who scouts us knows we'll do a little bit everything. We will sacrifice bunt, we’ll bunt for hits, we’ll steal bases, but then there's times we say, ‘You know what, we're going to let these next 3 guys swing it and let's try to hit a 3-run homer.’ Ultimately the kids just know I trust them. And we ask them to do a lot. We want them to be complete offensive players. We have a phrase that says ‘be offensive.’ And it means a lot. I mean, there's a lot of adjectives on that list of being offensive in our system, and our guys have done that this year.”
Dalton Rushing has 9 home runs in his past 12 games. Jack Payton leads the team with 26 multi-hit games. Isaac Humphrey leads the team with a .393 batting average with runners in scoring position. Ben Bianco has had a career season already, with career highs in runs (39), hits (57), triples (3), home runs (11) and RBI (49).
Louisville ranks 15th in the nation in hits, and when out-hitting the competition this season, the Cardinals are 32-2.
So, of course, reporters showed up for a Thursday practice with the team wearing its traditional yellow Thursday practice jerseys, which feature the slogan, “Tour de Defense.”
It just goes to McDonnell’s belief in balance.
“If you give a good team four outs in an inning at this level, you’re going to pay,” he said.
So far, McDonnell’s decisions this season have paid off. He says the coaching staff itself has done a better job. But he gives most of the credit to the returning players, who took stock after last season and came back with a new determination.
“For the group that was sitting in this room last year, watching the Selection Show and not being selected, it was our last team meeting,” McDonnell said. “And then you have a new group coming in that wasn’t in this room. And they both benefit from that, you know. I told all the new guys coming in, this is a fun time to come into this program. You'd like to come in having just won the National Championship or preseason No. 1, and you kind of stick your chest out. But it's really healthy when you come into a program that is, excuse my language, pissed off. I don't know if there's any better way for a freshmen class to come into this program with a group of older players, a coaching staff and administration that just wasn't happy about the way it ended. So, so everybody's on high alert, and everybody crosses their T's and dots their eyes. You let nothing slide and it's harder on that freshmen group. But as we've talked a lot about, we had to reset the standard . . . the attention to detail, the ability to hold everyone accountable. And that's been fun.”
For Louisville, the NCAA fun continues on Friday -- for a team that has only five members that have played in an NCAA Tournament. For the 9th time in 13 years, they’ll play in front of an NCAA Regional Tournament crowd in Jim Patterson Stadium, where they’ve won 19 of their past 20 NCAA games.
