LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget about scouting reports. The 2020 NCAA basketball season will be about medical reports.
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team arrived at its Galt House “bubble” on Tuesday, set for a 10-day stay that it hopes will include 5 basketball games and no negative COVID-19 tests.
All over the nation, coaches are holding their breath, behind masks, hoping to get the season tipped off and as many games played as they can manage. But it is not easy and will not be easy.
More than 30 teams will reach opening day on the sidelines. Louisville has already had two of the original eight teams it invited to its bubble, and the Wade Houston Classic within it, back out because of COVID-19. It is against one of the replacement teams, the University of Evansville, that Louisville will begin the season at 4 p.m. Wednesday. One of the eight, Seton Hall, just came off quarantine.
The KFC Yum! Center has been cleared for 15% capacity by the state. Tickets are sold out.
“The bubble's not foolproof,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Around the country, you see teams that are popping a positive test, and now they're forced to sit. Mohegan Sun, for instance, has had a ton of different teams. But it's not like those kids or staff members contacted COVID while being on the premises. They brought it with them. So let's hope, knock on wood, that doesn't happen in our situation. The teams that come to the bubble have been asked to test three times a week, two weeks prior to coming. All those tests have been negative so far. So we hope we can go ahead with playing the entire bubble. I do think the protocols that U of L Health, the Galt House and the KFC Yum! Center have put into play are going to help. But there's also a luck factor, and we cross our fingers and hope we are able to get through all these games without any cases breaking out.”
Oh, and also, there’s basketball. Lest we forget. And Mack has been dealing with more than COVID-19 where that is concerned. He’ll begin the season without starter and captain Malik Williams, out with a broken foot. He’s also missing Charles Minlend, a talented wing player and one of the top junior college scorers in the nation last season. Sophomore Josh Nickelberry also is mending but on the road back.
Still, Mack returns some young talent. Sophomore David Johnson is poised for a breakout year. His classmate, Samuell Williamson, is back from a patella tendon injury and has drawn praise from Mack in the preseason. Mack said he’s gotten himself back up to speed quickly in just over a week.
“He raises the level of competitiveness when he's back on the floor,” Mack said. “Sam's extremely competitive. I think he learned a lot from year one to year two. I know he was disappointed he couldn't be on the practice floor each and every day, but the one thing I don't have to worry about with Sam is where his mind's at. He was in the gym every single day doing what he could. He probably works harder than anybody on our team at his individual game. We didn't have to have 5-on-0 a ton more, because Sam's head is in practice even when he's out. So he can visually see what's happening on the floor, points of emphasis we make, whether it's an angle on a screen where he needs to be. Because he so loves the game of basketball, it puts him in a good place when he gets back on the floor. So although he hasn't had a full preseason, Sam's done a really good job of acclimating himself the last week and a half.”
Mack will be counting on a slew of young players in the frontcourt, but he expects they’ll get a chance to grow up quickly.
“We haven't played a game. You haven't had to deal with foul trouble. You haven't had to be trusted and relied upon,” Mack said. “And anytime you have players who are inexperienced, sometimes they have to learn the hard way, so we'll take those things as they come, try to get better. I think players will learn from game experience both positive and negative, and we'll be better because of it. When you're a young guy fresh out of college, so often people won't hire you because you lack experience, and you say, 'I can't get experience if you don't hire me.' And same thing when it comes to playing. So our guys are going get that game experience they've so desired for the last year or so, and it's coming fast and furious, starting at 4 tomorrow.”
Carlik Jones, a transfer point guard from Radford, is expected to trigger the attack and is expected to be among the top newcomers in the ACC.
But Johnson, as he was during the second half of last season, could be the team’s X-factor.
“I think David's made a leap in a lot of different areas,” Mack said. “It would be difficult for me to say he got better in just one area. I think he's a markedly better defender than he was a year ago -- he needs to be. He's a lot more vocal than he's ever been since I've known him. And I think to be fair to David, he was a freshman who started late last year, missed so much time with the shoulder injury and then when he transitioned onto the team at full capacity health-wise, he's got fifth-year seniors all around him. So that's a little difficult. . . I think he's a much better shooter, and the one thing he's done offensively that we're all excited about is he's really slowing down, not always trying to beat you with just sheer speed and quickness and it keeps him a lot more under control and able to see the floor much better. We all know David has tremendous vision, but it gets markedly better when he slows down. Now we've got to make sure that when the games come around we keep him playing at that same slow pace.”
Play slow, but the games will pile up quickly. That’s the challenge for both players and coaches, to play, recover, prepare, then play again. All within a couple of days. Over and over.
“For the coaching staff, the games come too fast,” Mack said. “So when we get finished with our game against Evansville, we'll turn our attention to Seton Hall immediately. From me getting prepared and watching film, so much of what we're watching is last year's film because nobody has played a game yet. That's OK. We're all in the same boat. The players will have the opportunity to prepare, there'll be meals, we have a few things for them in terms of a lounge area where they can meet with their family -- socially distanced of course. The spread that the Galt House puts up for each team on their floor is excellent. There's a little gaming area, not congregating as a group, being smart. We have a fuel station set up in a room for snacks. Obviously, there's a lot of recovery that goes with playing so many games in such a short period of time. So I don't think there'll be as much idle time as one might think. There's so much that goes into it as a coach or a player, so there'll be plenty to do.”
The big key, it seems, is just getting it all started.
