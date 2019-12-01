CRAWFORD GALLERY | 10 images from Kentucky-Louisville Governor's Cup meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The game was waterlogged, so the pictures are too. In between the raindrops, a few images that capture Kentucky's 45-13 win Saturday over Louisville in Kroger Field.
For more images, view Eric Crawford's complete gallery here.
Tutu Atwell, L's Up celebration
Lynn Bowden scores
Lynn Bowden, L's Down celebration
A long day for Satterfield
Javian Hawkins gets loose
Kentucky defense celebrates
Interception
Stoops at ease
Bowden takes a victory lap
Marlana VanHoose sings the National Anthem