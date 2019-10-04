CRAWFORD | Game Day: How to watch Louisville-Boston College, storylines, picks and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville will break out Muhammad Ali-inspired adidas uniforms for Saturday’s visit from Boston College, and the game provides the embattled program a chance to get off the mat in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
The Cardinals have lost nine straight in the league, but will be favored by just under a touchdown on Saturday.
Still, that line may be deceptive. Boston College had its chances to beat a now-ranked Wake Forest team last week, and has a premier running back in A.J. Dillon. Louisville is coming off a bye week after losing a fourth-quarter lead at Florida State.
Quarterback Malik Cunningham appears to be the choice at QB. His play in the passing game, and the play of Louisville’s defense against the run, should tell the tale for the Cardinals in this one.
1). Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT, Saturday.
2). Where to watch: ACC Regional Sports Network – Fox Sports South in Louisville, Spectrum-570, UVerse-1724, DirecTV-646, DISH-420 (Tom Werme, Jim Bates, Abby Labar). Where to listen: WHAS-840 AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabeck, Jody Demling.
3). Line: Louisville by 5 (Open: Louisville -4. Max spread: Louisville -6.5 on 10/2. First half: Louisville -3). Over/under: 60.5.
4). Scouting Boston College: The Eagles (3-2 vs. spread this season) are coming off a 27-24 loss to No. 22 Wake Forest. Boston College is giving up more yards than the program’s norm this season, 438.6 per game, but has made up for that with eight interceptions, third-best total in the nation. Running back A.J. Dillon, who broke a record with 272 yards against Louisville in his last visit to Cardinal Stadium in 2017, is back, and ranks third in the nation in rushing at 125.4 yards per game. Against Wake last week, he went over 150 yards for the third straight game. Louisville will have an opportunity to be successful in the passing game against Boston College, but it will have to avoid throwing interceptions, or that could turn around on the Cardinals quickly.
5). Scouting Louisville: The Cardinals (3-1 vs. the spread) are a favorite over a Power 5 opponent for the first time since a loss to Wake Forest at home last season, and will be looking to snap a nine-game losing skid in conference. Malik Cunningham is expected to get the nod at quarterback, despite suffering an ankle injury at the end of Louisville’s loss to Florida State two weeks ago. Passing accuracy has been a problem for the Cardinals, who have completed just 55.3 percent of their passes this season, which ranks 113th out of 130 FBS teams. But the Cards also rank 29th in passing rating, having thrown nine touchdowns with only a pair of interceptions. Stopping Boston College’s running game will be key. Louisville has been tough against the run this season, but hasn’t faced a back of Dillon’s size and quality.
6). Spotlight player: Cunningham is the key. If he’s healthy and can find and hit open receivers downfield, the Cardinals could have their first ACC win in more than a year. His arm will be under inspection in this game more than his ability to run the ball. If he does a good job passing the ball, he could solidify his hold on the position moving forward.
7). Sideline storyline: Satterfield and his defensive staff have done an outstanding job scheming against the run this season. Boston College, which comes into the game ranked 13th in the nation in rushing at 252 yards per game, will be the biggest test Louisville’s defense faces all season in the running game. The Cardinals have used speed and the ability to get numbers to the football to good effect this season, but will have to be sure tacklers keep Dillon in check.
8). Fan tips: Louisville football will be in Muhammad Ali-inspired adidas uniforms this weekend and will honor the Louisville native throughout the game. Tailgate lots open at 7 a.m. CardMarch is scheduled for 10 a.m. and stadium gates open at 11. The program will welcome hundreds of high school bands for Band Day, including a special halftime performance. It also will welcome back alumni cheerleaders to be honored during the game, and hold a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the school’s women’s golf, softball and rowing programs.
9). Video: From adidas, inspired by the Cards’ Saturday uniforms
Fresh 🔥 from @adidasFballUS for this weekend!#BeatBC | #GoCards pic.twitter.com/lhPQj49GEZ— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) October 1, 2019
10). The picks: Rick Bozich scores it Louisville 27-20; Eric Crawford has it Louisville 38-28. Bozich lab, Ruby, picks Louisville to cover. ESPN’s FPI puts Louisville’s win chance at 77.6 percent. Sagarin favors Louisville by 7.5.
