LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If there was a clear winner in the stunning series of events that saw Chris Mack departing as University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday, it was interim Athletics Director Josh Heird.
Whether Heird saw an opportunity to replace a struggling coach who was losing his standing with fans and moved quickly to grasp it, or created that opportunity in the first place, the 42-year-old administrator pulled off something that few in his position have, especially at Louisville: A peaceful transfer of power.
This could've gotten ugly. Instead, it was darn near seamless. After some of the dysfunction that has taken place around here, that has to be appreciated.
Sure, it cost $4.8 million — the price tag of Mack's settlement agreement. But people in the industry will tell you that's not a huge price to pay to obtain a new start, hope for your fan base, and the eye of your prospective permanent employer.
In announcing what he termed a "mutual parting," Heird was confident in his presentation — and in his ability to continue the process.
Asked who would be making the call on hiring a new coach, Heird made a definitive pronouncement — you're looking at him.
"As far as moving forward, it's my intention to hire the next head coach," Heird said. "Somebody could change that on me, as far as naming a permanent AD and it not being me. But right now, I intend to, obviously consult university leadership, but plan to make that hire."
In the absence of permanent leadership, a bold move is impressive at this point at Louisville. And engineering the departure of Mack with 10 games left in the regular season with fans despondent and most staying away in droves, is nothing if not bold.
Whether another interim, assistant coach Mike Pegues, can dislodge the team from its present downward course, is almost immaterial.
Heird did the negotiating, made the call, and executed the plan, then was able to confidently lay out how he'd like to proceed.
"I've had one conversation with one head coach to this point, and not asking if he was interested in the job, just as a friend, and flat-out asked him as an outsider who hasn't spent much time in this community, what are your thoughts on the University of Louisville head coaching job?" Heird said. "He said, 'Unequivocally Top 10 in the country, not even close.' And so I think that we'll get some of the best, most highly qualified candidates in the country."
Doesn't matter what candidates he gets after that statement, it was like a warm blast on a cold day for Louisville fans.
Heird deftly described the situation he found himself in with Mack, and that Mack found himself in with players.
"Chris, worked probably harder than anybody I've ever seen to just try to find the right levers to pull to motivate this group," he said. "And for some reason, it just didn't seem to resonate. And that's not a knock on Chris. And that's not a knock on the guys in the locker room. I think there was a disconnection there. And I think that's why when I say this was mutual, this was mutual. Because Chris wanted what was best for the group of guys in that locker room. And I think he realized that him stepping aside, it was probably the best thing for them."
In the end, Heird said, Mack just didn’t fit, and it's difficult to argue that.
"For anybody that's ever hired employees, sometimes you just don't get the right one," Heird said. "Their resume nails it, their interview nails it, and find one person in the city, find one person, quite frankly, that's ever watched basketball that didn't think Chris Mack was the right hire here. I mean, I'm not sure there is one, right? But as things transpired over his tenure here, you know, look at what happens if COVID doesn't hit in that second week in March (of 2020) and those guys are a No. 3 seed and, all of a sudden, they're, you know, two weekends in the NCAA Tournament. Are we sitting here today? Probably not. If things transpire a little bit differently last year because of COVID, are we are we sitting here today? Probably not. So it's all of those things. And eventually you get you get to this point where you have to make a decision and that's where we're at ... For some reason, it just didn’t seem to fit."
But after an eventful day for the men's basketball program — just the fourth such day in 50 years of hoops history, Heird looked comfortable and in command on the job — which might go a long way toward actually getting the job.
