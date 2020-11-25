LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When the University of Louisville women’s basketball team had its season-opener canceled a little more than 48 hours before it was scheduled on Monday morning, Jeff Walz didn’t waste much time – and he had one key instruction for his basketball operations staff.
“We told them, don’t drop the bus yet,” Walz said. “We might need it, but we’re not sure where we’re going.”
By 1 p.m. Monday, Walz knew. Louisville had a game scheduled at Southeast Missouri State. It was just a matter of heading West instead of traveling South to Middle Tennessee. Either way, the No. 5-ranked Cardinals were ready to roll. Led by two freshmen in debut performances, the Cards put away a SEMO team that was a likely NCAA Tournament team a year ago, 74-53.
Freshman Hailey Van Lith had 8 points in the first quarter. In the second, All-American Dana Evans sparked a late surge that left the Cardinals up by 14 at the half. SEMO hung around, and trailed by only 7 points with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. But Louisville scored the final 8 points of the quarter, then put together a 10-0 run midway through the fourth to settle the issue.
Evans played 31 minutes and Van Lith 28, otherwise no Louisville player logged more than 21, with nine players scoring and 11 collecting at least one rebound.
“I’m really pleased with our team right now,” Walz said. “There’s just a lot of just chemistry, consistency, getting a chance to play with each other, getting a feel for who can do what, that we’re going to develop as the year goes on. Even though we’ve been working with each other for most of the summer and fall, and it’s been going well, it’s completely different when you get out there playing against somebody different. Those are lessons we’ll take from today’s game.”
Olivia Cochran, a 6-3 freshman from Columbus, Ga., had 17 points and 8 rebounds in 18 minutes. Evans had 13 points and 6 assists, and Van Lith finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Louisville also got 8 points and 5 rebounds from freshman Merissah Russell.
“All three of them, I thought, played well,” Walz said. “I thought (Russell) really did some good things gong to the glass, and stepping up and making free throws. Haley did just exactly what she’s been doing in practice. It wasn’t a surprise. Olivia was pretty darn impressive. She rebounded the ball, and she scores. We’re just going to keep getting better. We’re going to need all three of those freshmen to give us significant minutes.”
Louisville used its defense – scoring 26 points off turnovers to go with 21 second-chance points. Both are areas of emphasis. Rebounding, because the team can use some undersized lineups at times – and the defensive style for the same reason. A scrappy rebounding effort gave Louisville a 50-36 edge on the boards, and the Cardinals forced 19 turnovers.
“We’re going to have to break up other teams’ timing at the offensive end of the floor,” Walz said. “If we allow them to reverse the ball at will and then throw to the post, it’s going to be a long game, whoever we’re playing. So, we’ve got to get them out of their comfort zone, out of the area where they like to start their offense and run it, and that will give us a chance to be able to make some things happen, make people take shots a little farther out than they normally want to. And then, like we did today, we’ve got to be able to score off our defense. Not necessarily full-court defense, we’re going to have to be good in the half-court, which I thought we did a pretty darn good job of today.”
One area where the Cards struggled was 3-point shooting, which was a surprise to Walz. Louisville missed all 11 of its 3-point tries in the first half and went 2-17 from beyond the arc overall. The Cards struggled, too, against SEMO’s zone, but Walz said they’ll work on zone offense before traveling to Cincinnati on Saturday.
At this point, he was just glad to have a game – no matter where he had to go to find it.
“It was great,” he said. “I felt so excited for our players. They’ve worked so hard to get to this point. To finally be able to compete against somebody else was really refreshing. I tell our kids all the time, there’s very few top 10, top 15 programs, that are willing to go on the road to start their season. We had this planned, no matter what.
“You’re just going to have to be ready to react all season. … Scouting report wise, you just do your best. I told our staff, I told the players, we can be tooling down I-65 and planning to play someplace, and instead of taking a right we might take a left. Games are going to be canceled. At least from what I’ve seen, there were 4 or 5 that were canceled today, the day of the game. And if that happens, you’ve got to be willing to be on the horn and talking to whoever you can and say, I’m willing to play at 7 o’clock at your place, or you play at mine. We’ve got this group of about 20 coaches in our area, if 2 of us get a game canceled, even if we find out the morning of, we’re going to try to make it happen and play. You’ve just got to do what you can in these times.”
One thing didn’t change Wednesday: The Cardinals are still winning.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.