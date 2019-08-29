BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) – Tyson Helton will always remember the first play of his college head coaching career. That’s when WKU handed the ball to running back Gaej Walker headed to his left. He broke a tackle, got the corner, outran a defender and 68 yards later, was celebrating the beginning of the Helton Era in style.
Unfortunately for the Hilltoppers, it didn’t end that way.
Reminiscent of last season’s opener, when WKU lost a 21-0 lead and fell to FCS opponent Maine, the Hilltoppers' defense again wilted in the second half and the offense couldn’t keep pace as the Central Arkansas upset WKU 35-28 in Helton’s debut at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.
Helton’s arrival on The Hill called back some echoes of the heady offensive days of Jeff Brohm, and when WKU scored on its first two possessions you could see why. A pair of first half interceptions took some of the steam out of that start, however, and a Central Arkansas team with an experienced, talented backfield, never let WKU get out of reach.
Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith was nearly flawless after the first quarter. He wound up completing 20 of 28 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
WKU outgained the Bears 488 to 424 and held the visitors to just 20 yards rushing on 29 carries. But big plays hurt the Hilltoppers. And some untimely penalties also hurt, most of all a holding call that nullified a fourth quarter touchdown. WKU also missed a field goal after that penalty, and two plays later Central Arkansas scored to tie the game.
"Offensively we did some really good things tonight. But when it came into crunch time, we didn’t make the play," Helton said. "We got down there, and we missed a field goal. You know, young freshman kicker, I’m not really mad at him. I’d put him out there again. But we’ve got to find a way to find the end zone in the fourth quarter. We moved the ball. Had a lot of yards. … The numbers are there, but that doesn’t win football games. What wins football games is taking care of the ball and finishing drives and scoring touchdowns."
The Bears scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. WKU ran 79 plays to Central Arkansas' 58, but some three-and-out drives in the second half kept the Hilltoppers' tired defense on the field, and Central Arkansas took advantage.
In their final five drives, WKU had three end on downs, one with the missed field goal and another on a punt. While Duncan struggled at times late, some wondered if Helton would turn to Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey, but he never did.
"It’s set, Steven’s the starter," Helton said. "But I’m always going to have Ty in the game plan. It didn’t play out that way tonight, Every game’s different. It’s just tonight, how it played out. I wanted to keep Steven in there and keep him in a rhythm, but every game’s different."
Walker rushed for 152 yards on 19 carries and 2 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers, including the 68-yard score on his first touch.
But when WKU shut down the run and dared Central Arkansas' Smith to beat them deep, he did just that.
"We knew as they got momentum in the passing game and got their tempo that it was going to be one of those games," Helton said. "We just kept making the quarterback have to make the play down the field and my hat's off to the kid, he did."
Now, the Hilltoppers, who fell to 17-5 against FCS competition with a second straight season-opening loss to an FCS opponent, must recover quickly to face Conference USA foe Florida International next week.
"I'm proud of our kids tonight. I thought we played with good effort. Hopefully our fan base sees that," Helton said. "I know it's disappointing to lose. I'm not worried about FCS or Division I. A game's a game. We'll wake up in the morning and get ready for FIU."
