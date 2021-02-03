CRAWFORD | Horsemen watch anxiously as Frankfort takes up historical horse racing issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When it comes to the recent debate over historical horse racing slot machines, pari-mutuel wagering, the Kentucky Supreme Court and the more than $2 billion in revenue that those slots generated in the last fiscal year, opinions are easy to find.
You hear them from legislators and legal scholars, politicians and pundits. The people that really must be heard from, however, are the horsemen and women whose livelihoods are in the balance as the Kentucky General Assembly takes up a proposal that would find a workaround to a state Supreme Court decision finding the current historical racing slots setup unconstitutional.
In Kentucky, when you say “horse racing” and “thoroughbred industry,” most people think of Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day or Keeneland at sales time. Maybe they think about millionaire owners or big-name trainers like Bob Baffert.
They probably don’t think about a guy like Tom Drury, who trains horses year-round outside the spotlight at the Skylight Training Center in Oldham County. He doesn’t go from circuit to circuit. But he’s made a pretty good go of it, and even had a Kentucky Derby contender last year for the first time in his training career.
Drury’s operation is similar to many around the state that you may not think much about. But he, like many, is watching the discussion in Frankfort closely, because his financial future – and those of his assistants and barn workers and exercise riders --- depend on it.
“In Goshen, Ky., I've got 30 employees here,” Drury said. “They've got families that they have to provide for. I've bought my hay from the same farmer for the past 15 years, and they're located here in Oldham County. They'd take a big hit if I wasn't here training horses. The local tack shop that I do business with, Skylight Supply, they do all my feed and supplies. It even trickles down to the Skylight Country Store, where my employees all have lunch after they finish working here. Yeah, I think the trickle-down effect would definitely be seen. This is something that has to go for us to survive.”
Kentucky operated at a disadvantage for some time. Other states with legal casino gaming or expanded sports gaming have bolstered their thoroughbred industries and lured horses and trainers with the larger purses that came as a result. Kentucky saw the number of horses stabled here diminish. Tracks saw their purses shrink in relation to those around the country. Breeders saw stallions and mares taken elsewhere.
This state’s political climate won’t allow casino gambling to be passed. That’s an issue for another column. But historical horse racing slots, when they were introduced a decade ago, dealt Kentucky back in.
“Purses,” trainer Dale Romans said in a recent op-ed submitted to state media outlets, “are the universal language of horsemen. We follow the money. And where our horses go, so go the jobs. American horse racing is not the sport of kings. It's the sport of thousands of stables operating as local businesses employing real people in communities across the country.
“Because of Historical Horse Racing and combined with our quality of life and affordable housing, Kentucky is now the mecca for horsemen,” he said. “Trainers and jockeys on both coasts are increasing their presence in Kentucky, if not making it their primary base. Ellis Park and Turfway Park’s barns are full for their meets, as are area training centers. The horses occupying those stalls reflect added jobs.”
Tracks are spending money again. Churchill Downs has invested millions, and statewide they’ve invested $1 billion in capital projects. More were on the way, before the Supreme Court pulled the plug on historical racing slots.
When purses go down, horse owners look for richer ground. Drury himself has lost horses when owners decided they could run for more money elsewhere.
“If you can run at Turfway Park for a $30,000 pot versus going to Oaklawn and running for an $80,000 pot, it's hard to tell a man not to move his horse,” Drury said. “That's been the primary struggle for us, is just the playing field being so uneven.”
Others are worried that if the legislature doesn’t fix the problem, the playing field in Kentucky might disappear altogether. Steve Wade comes from a family that has worked in horse racing for four generations. They own a tack shop in Goshen, Ky., that supplies horsemen with everything from leather goods to feed.
“There's 100,000 people directly impacted by this industry in the state of Kentucky, and the people who are indirectly affected by this are restaurants, bars, insurance companies and every other aspect that you can think of is going to be affected by this decision,” Wade said. “Thoroughbreds are definitely the largest amount of business we do and without them we would not exist. . . . It’s very devastating to think it could end.”
Gary Churchman has been a farrier in Kentucky for most of his life.
“They talk about all the jobs here in Kentucky. I don't like statistics and numbers. It's lives and people,” Churchman said. “It's people that raised their kids and put them through college, or put them back into our industry, if they choose. I'm afraid that's going to go away. They talk about 100,000 jobs, that'd be like Ford, GE and the teacher's union all going away at one time. I think the legislature should, not bail us out, but just give us a foot up. These are good people. Really good people. People don't understand how big a team it takes to get these horses to the races. It's just a great industry.”
Whether legislators in Frankfort will see their way clear to restoring historical slots is far from certain. And if they do, it’s likely that the government will seek to take more of a tax bite, which is understandable.
People in the horse industry just hope that the money that has gone to those working in the backsides of barns around the state aren’t cut out.
“We have a contingent of people who train and race at Belterra in the summer and Turfway in the wintertime,” said Marty Maline, executive director of the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. “There's hundreds of them. The grooms and hotwalkers and people who live on the backside. If all of a sudden, Turfway ceases to be, they will become homeless during the wintertime. Their home in the wintertime is a tack room at Turfway Park, and in the summertime it's a tack room at Belterra. When they get their mail, it comes to the backside in our office and states, ‘So and so, Turfway Park." That's the exactly the extent of the small people here who will suffer greatly. The horses can move. A lot of people choose to stay here in Kentucky. But those people are left with nothing to do. Many of the people, as they've stated, will go out of business. We're talking about small people who don't have the wherewithal to travel to other states.”
Horse racing is a signature industry for Kentucky. It's what the state is known for. It is one of the leading agribusiness industries in the state. Which makes it even more confusing to think about legislators not moving quickly to keep it in a competitive situation, according to jockey Declan Cannon, who settled in Kentucky after immigrating from County Sligo, Ireland.
"I've only been here 5 years, but I've had so many conversations with people I've met on planes," he said. "They say, 'Where you going?' And when you say, 'Kentucky," it's horse racing, and they know that's the home of horse racing and is a great place to be. It's so important that we keep it protected."
Cannon said that if purses decline, "I'd probably have to move, I've been here five years and it's my living, it's all I know how to do, pretty much. For me, it's a huge effect, and it would be for a lot of other people too. So hopefully the right thing is done."
And so the industry in Kentucky waits.
“If this isn't resolved, I talked to Ellis Park's management just last week, and in no uncertain terms, they're gone,” Maline said. “We fund some of their purses through Kentucky Downs, and Kentucky Downs would cease to be. And Turfway Park, there would be no Turfway Park. I think it's a pretty good indication when Churchill stopped all construction (after the Supreme Court ruling), that if things doesn't materialize, and we get this thing resolved, Turfway will cease to be. These are not just idle threats by horsemen. These are real concerns, and it will happen.”
In the meantime those around the horse industry in Kentucky watch anxiously.
“No question, backside workers come to us at Turfway wondering, what happens to us?” Maline said. “When all this happens, trainers can move their outfits, even though it would be difficult for some of them, or maybe they just quit in the wintertime or quit completely. But what happens all those people? They see homeless people with signs, they want to work. They work seven days a week and have been doing it for God knows how long -- get up, take care of horses, which they love to do -- but it's their job, and their home.”
