ATLANTA (WDRB) -- Media Days tend to run together for me. If I sat down and tried really hard, I could probably make you a list of 10 memorable things that have happened at the dozens of them I've covered. Almost nothing on the list would involve anything anyone actually said.
On Wednesday, Kenneth Horsey made the list. The sixth-year senior guard was asked what impact having open-heart surgery a few of years ago had on his life. Horsey was discovered to have had a growth on a heart valve shortly before he was to report to UK as a freshman. The ensuing surgery sidelined him all season, but it did not dampen his determination.
He redshirted as a freshman, and worked his way back to health. He was named a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts. When asked what that experience meant to him, Horsey spoke for 4 straight minutes. I want to share much of what he said with minimal interruption from me, because I not only loved what he said, but how he said it. I've also posted a video with his comments in their entirety.
Here's how he began.
"I believe that while it was very tough, I believe it allowed me to take a step back and really evaluate who I was, what I was doing, why I was doing it," Horsey told reporters. "You know, going from playing football, playing every snap. I was multisport so I was doing shot-put and discus at the time. You know, just going from doing all those things to not be able to help your mom with the groceries when she comes in, just little things like that. It really makes you question who you are, you know? And that's what really helped me understand that it was important to be more than just a football player. Who was I when I didn't have a uniform on? What was I representing? And I believe those are lessons that have come with me through this process, that have allowed me to really even be able to get up here on this stage in front of y'all. You know, just being able to have that patience, that determination, that dedication and just being fully bought into the mission, no matter what the cost was."
Horsey talked about his old position coach, John Schlarman, who battled cancer as Horsey was working on his comeback. Schlarman died in 2020, just 45 years old. Horsey talked about the inspiration he drew from Schlarman.
"As I was going through this, Coach Schlarman was diagnosed with cancer and going through things worse than me," he said. "But he was still able to come out every day anytime he could and just put a smile on everybody's face, being able to be that energy guy, that support guy, the guy that you can lean on. You're not supposed to lean on the man that has cancer, the man who has cancer is supposed to lean on you. But that man was so strong and resilient that it didn't matter. He was always going to do whatever he could. He loved us that much."
Horsey not only understood the lessons he learned from his adversity, and from his late coach, but he had an application for them.
"It helped me realize and learn to not just love football, but to love the approach and to love the practice," he said. "Because all of those get taken for granted. Not everybody wants to practice and lift weights every day. But get you an open-heart surgery and know you can't lift for 2 or 3 months, next thing you know you're itching to get into a weight room, you know? I want to be somebody that can help guys without having to go through life-changing instances before they realize they can make these connections. To make that connection that no matter what, it's all about your approach. And Coach Schlarman was just always reminiscent of that.
"And I believe that just played a big part in how I was able to stay strong because how am I supposed to walk in sad and depressed or anything like that? No matter what my situation is, Coach just came in off chemotherapy, and he's still smiling. He still has everybody lifted up. So, I think that just plays a part in his legacy and I just want to pass that determination, that strength, that drive on to the younger guys 'cause Coach Schlarman's legacy will always live on through us."
Later, in a different interview session, a reporter came up to Horsey and said he'd undergone open-heart surgery, as had his son, who discovered he'd inherited the same condition through a sports physical. He asked Horsey for his advice to people who'd gone through that and were fighting to come back.
Finally, I'll share Horsey's response today when asked by a reporter who'd undergone heart surgery -- who had a son who also has undergone heart surgery -- what his advice is to people who have undergone that kind of adversity . . . pic.twitter.com/yflkzmAgU1— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) July 20, 2022
Horsey told him, "First, I want to tell you that you and your son are warriors."
He went on to talk about the frustrating times, and anger at being dealt with the cards you're dealt. But he also said, "It's not just about the cards you've been dealt, it's what you do with them."
After talking to the reporter for a minute or so, the reporter thanked him, and said, "That was perfect, I appreciate it."
I agree. Horsey's message is a good one for a great many people. And his ability to communicate it, hopefully, will allow a great many to hear it.
