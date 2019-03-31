CRAWFORD | Hot Huskies shoot down Louisville for 80-73 Elite Eight victory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) – In the end, the Louisville women’s basketball team could not overcome Connecticut, its hot shooting or its history.
The Cardinals fell short in their quest for a second straight Final Four appearance on Sunday, losing 80-73 to Connecticut before a crowd of just under 10,000 in the Times Union Center primed to celebrate the Huskies’ 12th straight trip to the Final Four.
UConn buried 14 three-point shots and Louisville couldn't counter, going just 4-of-22 from beyond the arc. And that was that, though Louisville remained in the game into the final minute.
It never got out of hand. Louisville trailed by seven at the half and by only four after three quarters. They gave UConn some nervous moments late, cutting their deficit to two in the final minutes, but UConn made its free throws, Asia Durr missed a couple in the final minute, and that was it.
UConn had won 44 straight games in the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament coming into Sunday’s matchup, the longest such streak in the history of college basketball. Louisville took its shot at ending that history, but it couldn’t match UConn’s torrid shooting from the field. The Huskies made 9 of 16 three-pointers in the first half alone, and Louisville couldn’t keep pace, especially with Asia Durr struggling to 1-for-10 shooting from the field in the first half and 7 of 19 in the game.
For the Cardinals, it’s the end of the line for the most accomplished senior class in program history. They were led by All-American and Wooden Award finalist Durr, the program’s No. 2 all-time scorer, Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring, who became a 1,000 point scorer in the Cardinals Sweet 16 victory over Oregon State.
They finished the season with a record of 32-4, and a two-year record of 68-7.
