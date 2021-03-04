LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a small gesture and probably was lost on most of the ESPNU audience who watched during Bellarmine’s ASUN regular season championship game against Liberty in Freedom Hall last Sunday.
But the phone of Knights’ coach Scott Davenport was evidence that the small gesture reached some of its target audience.
Bellarmine took the court in its usual adidas shooting shirts, but on the back, instead of the names of current players, the shirts had names of players from it 2011 NCAA Division II championship team.
With strict COVID-19 protocols, Bellarmine was limited in what it could do for the team that won a national championship a decade ago.
“We couldn’t bring them on the (Freedom Hall) floor,” Davenport said. “They could gather but had to be socially distanced.”
So one of the best ways for Davenport and the Knights to honor the Division II champions and players who helped build the program’s foundation and, thereby, contributed to the success it is having in its first year in NCAA Division I, was to put their names on the shooting shirts.
Davenport got a few texts and postgame comments from players who were in attendance for the game.
“They’d see guys in timeouts and realize, ‘Hey, that’s my name on television,’” Davenport said.
Bellarmine also had members of its communications department put together videos of the 2011 team to play during timeouts. And, as he often does, he assigned each player the task of learning something about the player whose name he was wearing that night.
The Knights continue their inaugural NCAA Division I season at 7 p.m. Thursday when they face Stetson in Jacksonville, Florida. Bellarmine swept the Hatters during the regular season but had to overcome double-digit deficits in both games.
Should Bellarmine win, it would play at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Friday, with the ASUN Tournament championship team scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
The Knights are not eligible for NCAA Tournament play but could be part of the 16-team NIT field if invited by the NCAA.
