LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The most glaring number in No. 7-ranked Kentucky’s early-season resume figures to start changing this weekend. The Wildcats rank 123rd in the nation in rushing offense, at a paltry 2.41 yards per carry.
That’s less than half the combined average of the rest of the AP Top 10.
Enter preseason All-American running back Chris Rodriguez, who is expected to return from a suspension for Saturday’s noon game at No. 14-ranked Ole Miss. The 5-11, 224-pound Georgia native figures to help transform Kentucky’s anemic rushing attack, but how much?
Rodriguez can make his own holes – turning nothing into 3- and 4-yard gains. That can make up for a good bit of subpar offensive line play. His presence should command more respect for UK’s running game from opposing defenses.
But will it be enough for a Kentucky line that failed to establish dominance against a couple of MAC opponents, and that has given up 16 sacks this season – more than all but 2 programs in FBS?
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he doesn’t want Rodriguez, or his teammates, to view his return as a substitute for improvement in the trenches.
“For Chris, he just needs to be himself,” Stoops said. “He doesn’t need to come in and be our savior or anything like that or save our run game – any of that. We don’t need him to worry about that. We just need him to be him, and we need the people around him, the other guys around him that are playing, to do their job and to strain and to do things better in certain moments.”
Rodriguez averaged better than 100 yards per game on the ground last season, rushing for 1,379 yards and 9 touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Anything close to that would be a boon for a Kentucky offense that has operated well through the air behind quarterback Will Levis and a talented corps of receivers.
Rodriguez, who was arrested on DUI charges last winter and was reportedly suspended for the season’s first 4 games as part of a group of players who submitted fraudulent time sheets to a UK hospital, has spent the past 2 weeks working with first teamers in practice.
“it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting him the reps that we needed to. The last week or two, as I mentioned last week, he was getting reps with the first and second team – mainly the second team or different quarterbacks just to make sure he wasn’t totally removed from practicing our plays, along with staying in shape, being on the scout team, doing whatever was necessary for staying in good shape. . . . He needed to get down there and get the reps, get the feel and have the vision that we’re talking about and just get thudded up a little bit.”
Come Saturday, Kentucky is hoping Rodriguez will be delivering the thuds, and that his return can help bring the run game back to life.
