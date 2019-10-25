LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the University of Louisville football season, we’ve now left behind the B.C. (Before Clemson) portion of the schedule and entered the A.D. (After Dabo) section.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it gets only marginally easier. After facing the top team in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, U of L will get the top team in the Coastal Division when Virginia visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.
The Cavaliers handled Louisville 27-3 in 2018, breaking a three-game losing streak in the series. UVA had climbed into the national rankings before back-to-back losses this season and will enter Saturday’s game as a favorite.
Louisville, after missing some opportunities early against Clemson, is seeking a fifth victory on the season and a chance to move within one win of bowl eligibility.
With rain in Saturday's forecast, the outlook for Louisville is cloudy, with a chance of redemption.
More on Saturday’s matchup:
1). Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
2). Where to watch: ACC Network (Chris Colter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs). Where to listen: WKRD 790-AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabek, Jody Demling).
3). Line: Virginia by 3.5. (Open: Virginia by 2.5. Max: Virginia by 3.5.) Over: 51.5.
4). Scouting Virginia: The Cavaliers looked to be trending downward, then scored a resounding 48-14 win over Duke last week, generating five Duke turnovers to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. UVA woke up offensively with five touchdowns against Duke and is a welcome complement to one of the top defenses in the nation. Virginia ranks eighth nationally in total defense, giving up just 270.3 yards per game and just 96 yards per game on the ground. The Cavaliers also average four sacks per game, which ranks 14th nationally. They aren’t powerful offensively, but if you turn the ball over, they can capitalize. They rank just 120th in the nation in rushing offense at 109.4 yards per game.
5). Scouting Louisville: The Cardinals are smarting after a 45-10 loss to Clemson but trailed just 10-3 with a minute to play in the first half after blowing several opportunities. They’re hoping to continue cleaning up mistakes and will hope some of their big-play threats, particularly at receiver, will be able to give them some quick strikes against a very good Virginia defense. Head coach Scott Satterfield hasn’t announced a starting quarterback but said both sophomore Micale Cunningham and freshman Evan Conley are available. The Cards also could use the kind of big plays they’ve been generating on special teams of late, though return man and running back Hassan Hall is questionable with a leg injury.
6). Spotlight player: Louisville running back Javian Hawkins and the Cardinal offensive line, particularly left tackle Mekhi Becton, will have a challenge in front of them against the Virginia run defense. But, if they can manage to grind out the tough yards in what figures to be a messy, wet setting, it could set the Cards up for some success in the passing game.
7.) Sideline storyline: Satterfield has already exceeded many of the meager expectations fans had for his first season, but the Virginia game presents one of the most important challenges he’ll face this season. Coaches hung signs with the words "Resilience" on them around the Cardinals' football complex, and Satterfield all week has been urging his players to hang in during a tough section of the schedule and to bounce back strong from an effort against Clemson that, in some ways, was the team’s most-disappointing effort of the season.
8). Fan tip: Saturday's game will be homecoming for U of L alumni. WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg has been roaming the sunny sidelines for the Cardinals all season and has even snapped a few frame-worthy photographs. But this week, like everyone else, his eyes will be on the skies and the weather forecasts. At last check Friday night, WDRB’s weather team thought a window of clear weather could emerge for Saturday’s game – but don’t hold your breath. For an up-to-date look at game day weather, visit WDRB's Weather page.
9). Video: A throwback to the last time Virginia visited Cardinal Stadium.
#TBT :: 11.11.17Under The Lights.#BeatVirginia | #GoCards pic.twitter.com/JUoGgDDH6J— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) October 24, 2019
10). The picks: Rick Bozich has it Virginia 17, Louisville 10; Eric Crawford has it Virginia 31, Louisville 28.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.