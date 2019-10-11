LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As the infamous "Wakeyleaks" scandal recedes into the rear-view mirror now that the Bobby Petrino regime has been ousted at Louisville, the Cardinals’ football program hopes the curse is over.
But tough trips to Winston-Salem are not. Wake Forest comes into Saturday’s meeting with Louisville ranked in the top 20 and riding a school-record tying seven game winning streak. Louisville is looking to establish an ACC streak of its own after winning its first conference game since September of 2017 a week ago against Boston College.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says defensive discipline should be a key against Wake Forest, which comes into the game second in the ACC in passing. He’s hoping his own team can continue some of the offensive momentum it built in last week’s win.
Setting the stage for Saturday’s game:
1). Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.
2). Where to watch: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George). Where to listen: WKRD-790 AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabek, Jody Demling).
3). Line: Wake Forest by 6.5 (Open: Wake by 7. Max spread: Wake by 7. First half: Wake by 3.5). Over: 65.5.
4). Scouting Wake Forest: Ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, the Demon Deacons will be playing their first home game as a ranked team since 2008. At 5-0 for just the fourth time in school history, Wake is looking for its eighth straight win dating back to the end of last season – and that would be a first in program history. The Deacons are led by QB Jamie Newman, a redshirt junior who has won eight of his nine career starts and who is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes this season. He’s also fourth in the nation in total offense at 356.6 yards per game. His favorite target is wideout Sage Surratt, who has 34 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns this season.
5). Scouting Louisville: The Cardinals are coming off their first ACC win in more than a year – a 41-39 win over Boston College that saw their offense break out for 622 yards. They had three wideouts with more than 100 yards receiving and quarterback Micale Cunningham had a career day, completing 13 of 18 passes for 288 yards. Louisville struggled defensively, however, and will face a tough challenge in Wake Forest’s run-pass option attack. Louisville is kicking off a stretch of three straight games against ranked teams, and is facing its second ranked opponent this season, after losing to Notre Dame in the season-opener.
6). Spotlight player: After carrying for 172 yards against Boston College, Hawkins became just the third freshman rusher to record three 100-yard efforts in his first five career games (Vic Anderson and Lamar Jackson are the others). Louisville will need to establish the run against Wake Forest, and Hawkins having a big day will be an important part of that.
7). Sideline storyline: Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson are meeting for the first time, but Satterfield is a familiar face in North Carolina. He’ll return to his home state to coach for the first time since leaving Appalachian State to take the Louisville job.
8). Fan tip: The game will be Louisville’s first on the new ACC Network, and it’ll be the first time that Louisville (and WDRB) alum Katie George will get the sideline call for a Cardinals’ game.
9). Video:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞:Thrill In The Ville#GoCards pic.twitter.com/eNJk9WDfSr— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) October 7, 2019
10). The picks: Rick Bozich picks Wake 33-24; Eric Crawford picks it 38-28 Wake, and Bozich’s dog Ruby picks Wake to cover.
