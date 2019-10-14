LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s no need to make this any harder than it has to be. Lynn Bowden Jr. is the most dangerous offensive player on Kentucky’s football team. He has experience playing quarterback. He likes playing quarterback. He just led Kentucky to a victory playing quarterback.
He should be the quarterback. Period. If he wants to be.
We’re not talking about playing the position in the NFL. We’re not talking about changing who he is. But when you have a guy like Bowden who can do special things with the ball in his hands, you might as well put it in his hands every play, especially when that’s close to your only option.
The question could be moot, depending on QB Sawyer Smith’s health status, but Kentucky coach Mark Stoops didn’t name a starter when he spoke with reporters Monday. He did say he was pleasantly surprised with Bowden’s handling of the team in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Arkansas, a win in which Bowden ran for 196 yards and threw for 78.
Pretty good for a temp job.
“Have to recognize Lynn and appreciate him and his willingness to accept that role,” Stoops said. “I was really pleased and, you know, I guess somewhat surprised, in some ways, in the control and composure that he had throughout the entire game. Really exceptional under the situation that he was under.”
I have to say I’m a little surprised that Stoops was a little surprised. Because after watching Bowden around here for a while, this much is evident: The guy is a football player.
Guys like that can just play. He gets on a field, he wants to win. He threw only 11 passes against Arkansas (and completed seven), but I don’t doubt he could’ve thrown — and completed — more. Bowden plays in one gear: trying to beat the other guy, whatever he has to do. Not that other players don’t play that way, but Bowden plays that way with a whole lot of talent behind it.
I guess I’m also a little surprised to see Bowden “or” Smith listed atop the depth chart for Kentucky’s game at Georgia. That may be Stoops’ way of keeping Georgia guessing, which is probably not a bad idea. It may also signal that he doesn’t want Bowden under center with a talented and angry team like Georgia able to tee off on him. That also isn’t a bad idea.
It does get tougher. Georgia has a talented and athletic defense and now gets a week to watch what Kentucky coaches did last week on tape.
“We certainly are going to have to have more balance this week," Stoops said. "You look at Georgia defensively, and they give up very few explosive plays and very few explosive runs.”
Asked about Smith’s availability, Stoops said, “Getting the update this morning in our staff meeting that he was further along. Obviously not playing, it was really important for us to get the victory, to get him some more rest so he can continue to get some strength. I think he's much further along. They threw out a percentage this morning, but it was significantly better.”
Whatever the case, the view from here is that it’s a pretty easy call. Bowden gives the team an element of excitement at the QB spot, and as long as he doesn’t object to playing it, he should get that chance.
Judging from the smile Bowden wore most of the night Saturday, he has no objection.
“You can ask any of my teammates,” Bowden said of the days leading up to Saturday’s game. “They were all like, ‘What is he so happy about?’”
For his efforts, Bowden was named SEC co-offensive player of the week Monday.
Stoops could do worse things than ride this experiment and see what happens.
