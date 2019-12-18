LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an 8:30 p.m. start. It was the last game before Christmas and a 10-day layoff. It was the last game before facing rival Kentucky.
Heck, this column was supposed to be about the No. 3-ranked University of Louisville's prospects heading into that Kentucky matchup. Instead, they threw up enough red flags against Miami (Ohio) that this one will require a tad more attention.
Whatever got into the Cardinals Wednesday night, it was ugly. They sleepwalked through 30 minutes of basketball against an overmatched Miami team before pushing ahead late to emerge with a 70-46 victory in the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville led just 28-20 at half, and although the program doesn't allow locker room access during or after games, you can pretty well bet it wasn't visions of sugar plums that head coach Chris Mack was selling.
"I told the guys at halftime, with so many fifty-year seniors and guys who know the system and believe in it, we need to execute from the beginning of the game," Mack said.
"Coach was upset that we only had two offensive rebounds, and I came out with the mindset of getting rebounds," Dwayne Sutton said. "I just wanted to bring energy. We didn't play with great energy in the first half."
The second half didn't start much better than the first. After 11 minutes, Louisville's lead was only 44-40. Then, the Cards scored the next 17 points, and that was that. Louisville outscored Miami 26-6 over the final 8:35.
"We were obviously a different team the last 10 minutes or so, to hold those guys to just six points, was much better," Mack said. "We cured the turnover woes in the second half. . . . And got some offensive rebounds thanks to Dwayne Sutton. . . . But I thought we defended well throughout. We used our defense when our offense wasn't working."
Still, as a final tuneup for a Dec. 28 visit to Rupp Arena, the game left something to be desired.
The stat sheet will show that Jordan Nwora led Louisville with 20 points. But, again, Dwayne Sutton was the catalyst in this one. He tied a team-high with four assists. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and finished with 8 points.
"When I pulled him out at the end of the game, I told him we needed him to be that game to begin the game," Mack said. "... It was nice that he gave the tornado-like effort in the second half -- and he's not alone -- but I need to see that in the first half."
Louisville wound up with a 54-40 rebounding edge, but only by dominating the boards in the closing segments. Louisville held Miami to 27.3 percent shooting but managed to shoot just 39.7 percent itself.
Ryan McMahon had 11 points for Louisville, the only Cardinal besides Nwora in double-figures. Malik Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.
As the seconds wound down, the Louisville crowd rang out with the usual "Beat UK" chant. It'll take better than the Cards turned in Wednesday night, but they have 10 days to prepare.
"The layoff is what it is, whether I like it or not," Mack said. "The players will get to see their families . . . meanwhile the coaches will be working to get ready for a really good basketball team."
The team now gets a few days off, but will be back before the weekend is over, will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas together, and begin preparation for Kentucky.
"I think you saw the last 10 minutes, who our team could be," Mack said. ". . . You never know where 19-21-year-olds' heads are at, when they probably have their bags packed and know they're going home for Christmas. But you can't pack your minds away before the deal is done. We talked a lot about it. I'm just glad we were able to finish the game the right way, in such an overwhelming fashion the last 10 minutes."
