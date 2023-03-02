LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's easy to forget, given the remarkable ascendancy of the Louisville women's basketball program to perennial national power status over the past six seasons, that its roots are in being the underdog.
There's as much "party crasher" as "No. 1 seed" in the program's postseason identity.
That shouldn't be forgotten as the Cardinals embark on tournament play in 2023, first at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, tipping off Friday morning, or in the NCAA Tournament, where they will find themselves not hosting a first-round pod for the first time since 2016 – which coincidentally was the last time the team didn't get through to the tournament's second weekend.
If it hasn't been a dominant season for the Cardinals, who enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a record of 21-10, head coach Jeff Walz still feels his team can be dangerous. They enter as the ACC's seventh-highest rated team in the NCAA's NET ratings.
Walz himself is dangerous at this time of year. He's won nearly 78 percent of his NCAA Tournament games the past five seasons (14-4) and 75 percent over the past decade (26-9). ACC Tournament success, though, has proven more elusive. The Cards won the tournament in their Final Four season of 2018, but have made early exits the past three seasons, which have been dominated by N.C. State.
Except for Notre Dame and Louisville, who ruled the event from 2014 through 2019, it's been a North Carolina-centric event, which is no surprise given where it is played. Excluding that 5-year run, a team from North Carolina has won the event in 15 of the past 17 years.
This year, however, Walz says the league is more balanced than it has ever been.
"You know I thought it was probably one of the best years we've had in the ACC in terms of, from top from top to bottom, going into the last week with a lot of uncertainty on who was going to win the league and what the seeds could be," Walz said. "I think the last 5 or 6 years of may have gone down to the last weekend to where you're waiting to find out who's going to be the No. 1 or 2 seed, but I don't think it's ever been where you're trying to figure out who the No. 13 seed is going to be. So, I think it speaks volumes for how competitive our regular season has been. And I'm expecting a wild weekend here, the wild week in Greensboro."
Walz has not gotten the consistency that he'd hoped for from his team. A lineup change eight games ago brought some stability, with transfers CC Carr at point and Morgan Jones on the wing providing a lift off the bench. But Louisville has not developed consistent scoring to go with Hailey Van Lith's 19.4 points per game, and has struggled when Van Lith's shot wasn't falling.
The Cards have curtailed their turnovers, however, in recent weeks, and defended with more efficiency.
The come into the ACC Tournament, however, off a Senior Day loss to Notre Dame on their home court, and they head into ACC play as a projected No. 6 seed by ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, who has them headed to Storrs, Conn., where they would face a second-round matchup against Connecticut.
"We've got the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament coming up, and if we can get clicking, and we can, we could be a team you don't want to play," Walz said. "But we have to really get that going. ... We lost in the first round, quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament last year, and I know there are people upset that we didn't win a national championship, but I'd take getting back to a Final Four. ... We're just excited for what we expect to be a really great ACC Tournament, where you're not going to be able to pencil in a winner for any game."
Louisville will tip off at 11 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Florida State and Wake Forest.
