LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You can call it the other Kentucky Derby. When new USL third-division club Lexington SC paid a visit to Louisville City FC in a second-round U.S. Open Cup matchup in Lynn Family Stadium, it marked the beginning of a new cross-state rivalry.
But for the home team, what it really represented was a chance to get back into the win column after back-to-back blowout losses in USL Championship play.
A pair of veterans gave them the punch they needed. Sean Totsch, a defender who has been channeling his inner striker ever since he stepped into penalty kick duties when Cameron Lancaster was injured last season, headed home a free kick from LouCity captain Paolo DelPiccolo in the 69th minute to give the Boys in Purple the only offense they would require in a much-needed win on Wednesday night.
A crowd of better than 4,000 ventured out after severe storms swept across the city. The game started about a half-hour late.
But the big concern from the home team was jump-starting itself in the wake of its recent routs.
And while Totsch said it was “a little bit of relief” to get back on the scoreboard and into the win column, LouCity coach Danny Cruz said he was more relieved at the clean sheet posted by the LouCity defense, which had given up more goals in the past two games (8) than it did in the first two months of last season.
“First and foremost, you get a shutout on the night,” Cruz said. “After the last couple of weeks that we have had, the messaging over the course of the last couple of days is to make sure that we do a good job defensively, be tight in our block, not running around all over the place, like it was last weekend. Really, really proud of the group. . . . . I was confident that a goal would come. I really believed that. I wanted us to get back to being solid defensively. And I felt for the most part -- obviously at the end they’re throwing a lot of numbers forward -- I thought on the night we did a really good job defensively.”
City outshot Lexington 13-5, and didn’t give up an attempt on frame until the 48th minute when Lexington’s Terique Mohammed fired off a long shot that had to be dealt with.
The visitors, a first-year expansion team in just their third game, pressed the issue to the end. The final kick of the game nearly brought it even, requiring LouCity’s Amadou Dia to clear out an attempt at the goal line.
Lexington coach Sam Stockley wasn't discouraged by what he saw from his side.
"I think it was a positive performance," he said. "To come to a place like this against a top quality team that has been very successful over a number of years and go toe-to-toe with them for 90-plus minutes. I think in these type of games you've got to ride your luck a little bit, and I thought our team defended like our life depended on it at times. But you have to do that when you come to teams like this. But I felt comfortable when we were in possession and comfortable when we were out of possession. . . . We're playing well. We're very, very close. But we've just got to tidy up those deadball situations moving forward."
"I think they're doing a great job over there," Cruz said of Lexington. "Tonight, I thought they were solid. . . . They've they've built something strong. This is a strong group that we played against tonight. They're difficult to break down. They're well-organized. And my hope is that, as I've said, they can help continue to grow the soccer community in the in the state. That's what we want as a club. I think we've we've tried to do a great job of that. And certainly, I think they're trying to do the same."
LouCity created some quality chances in the first half but did not finish them. After a pair of scoreless games, the need for a goal was pressing when Ray Serrano earned a foul on the wing, setting up DelPiccolo’s free-kick assist.
While the past two results had been ugly, Totsch said that the seasoned club had handled the losses in stride.
“We knew that even though we had the poor results, it didn't define us,” Totsh said. “It wasn't like, all of a sudden, we were trying to figure out how to kick a ball again. We know what we're capable of and the caliber of players that we have. Just a little bit of wind in our sails, a little bit of belief, you know, it goes a long way. In football, it's a lot of confidence. So, webgain a little bit of confidence going forward into the weekend, another home game against Detroit. It's going to be big.”
LouCity had an unusual look heading into the midweek tournament game, with 7 changes to its starting lineup, including rookie Oliver Semmle in goal. Striker Wilson Harris and midfielder Dylan Mares returned from injury to log their first starts of the season.
City now advances to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, with MLS clubs coming into play. They’ll learn their draw for that round on Thursday at 6:30 when the draw airs live on the B/R Football YouTube channel.
LouCity is home again this weekend against Detroit in a game that kicks off at 3 p.m. and which airs on WDRB.
