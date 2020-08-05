LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Big Ten Conference rolled out its COVID-19 adjusted schedule and medical protocols on Wednesday, and the Indiana University football team will open the season as planned, at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4, in Camp Randall Stadium.
The 10-game league slate replaces an IU schedule that had the Hoosiers facing WKU, Ball State and Connecticut in consecutive games after its league opener.
Instead, IU will play in each of the season’s first four weeks, with Penn State at home on Sept. 12, then Illinois in Bloomington a week later before traveling to face Ohio State.
The start goes from fairly forgiving to basically brutal for the Hoosiers, but Indiana coach Tom Allen says his team will take it head on, coming off an 8-5 season with a squad that is expected to be even better in 2020. They are set to open camp on Thursday.
"It's a very obvious challenge, but I see it as a great opportunity," Allen told the Big Ten Network. ". . . Just call it what it is. Lot of guys back from last year, a good foundation of young men that bought into everything we're doing here and have a chance to be a very good football team, and that's what I expect. ... Bottom line, I expect our football team to better than we were last year. That's how I see it. I want to keep building this program. This place is very, very special to me. I love this culture we have. The kids believe in what we're building and the way we're building it, and I can't wait to get started."
The lone addition to IU’s Big Ten schedule comes after a bye week, when the Hoosiers visit Minnesota on Oct. 10. Their originally scheduled game at Michigan is replaced by a home game against Michigan on Oct. 17, and they will host Maryland on Oct. 24.
The season winds up with road games at Rutgers on Oct. 31 and Michigan State on Nov. 7. The finale is on Nov. 21 against rival Purdue in Bloomington.
The medical protocols for the Big Ten include two PCR tests per week for football players and staff, handled by a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency. The protocols may be updated throughout the season if conditions change or best-practices are updated. They are meant to supplement local protocols, not to replace them.
"Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate a safe return to campus for our students this fall," said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our students. Their welfare is paramount and remains at the forefront of all of our decisions. Today's announcement, though subject to local, state and federal public health guidelines, provides a path forward for Big Ten student-athletes to return to competition based on comprehensive, conference-wide medical policies and protocols established by the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee. We will continue to evaluate the best available information and advice from public health officials as we make decisions and necessary adjustments going forward."
