BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) – With WKU's high-powered offense, all the Hilltoppers need is enough stops to win. Against an Indiana team in a must-win situation, they couldn't get enough.
Indiana dominated possession with the arm of quarterback Michael Penix, the running of Stephen Carr and got a scoring boost from the foot of kicker Charles Campbell, who was perfect in four field goal tries, to hold off a WKU team trying to cash in on a big opportunity.
The final was Indiana 33, WKU 31. The teams combined for just shy of 1,000 yards of offense, with Indiana holding a slight advantage with 507 yards. But WKU showing just how dangerous its attack is by piling up 458 yards on just over 21 minutes of possession.
" I'm just so proud of this team," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "Tough place to play. Knew it was going to be. Knew they were good, talent both sides of the ball. I was concerned about their offense, and it proved to be a legit concern. Very good quarterback. . . . I was proud of our offense, proud of Michael Penix. He made great decisions. I was proud of what he did after what he overcame the past few weeks."
Penix threw for 373 yards, going to the air 53 times and completing 35 of them. He also ran for a touchdown. He went 7-of-12 on third down, with four of those completions to Ty Fryfogle, who finished with 10 catches and 98 yards. IU also got a big night from tight end Peyton Hendershot, who had 6 catches for 94 yards.
The Hoosiers drove 75 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead, then drove 81 yards in 11 plays on their next possession to go up 14-0.
They set the tone early with the running of Carr, who carried 25 times in the game for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Indiana had a chance to make the game more comfortable, but settled for field goals on their final three drives of the first half and again on an early second-half drive. Two of those field goals after penalties wiped out attempts, including his first try, which missed. He made good from 46 yards out after a WKU penalty.
"I'm a big golfer, and I believe in breakfast balls," he said with a smile after the game.
"Kicked too many field goals," Allen said. "But hey, Charles made them all. That's an awesome thing. Got to have a few more touchdowns in there."
WKU's first drive ended in a punt, and it was down two touchdowns before QB Bailey Zappe's second possession. He got the team into rhythm, and the Hilltoppers went scored a piar of touchdowns and turned it over on downs on their final three first-half possessions.
But the Hilltoppers, while forcing field goals, weren't getting stops. Before forcing a punt late in the third quarter, WKU's defense hadn't forced an opponent to punt for six quarters.
But at that point, the Hilltoppers forced IU to punt on back-to-back possessions, and the offense couldn't take advantage, going 3-and-out on the first punt and were forced to punt after an 8-play drive on the second.
WKU did score a late TD, with an 8-play, 75-yard drive to pull within two with 2:43 left, but Penix hit Fryfogle on a big third-down play, and the Hoosiers ran out the clock.
Zappe finished with 365 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, completing 31 of 44 passes. The Hilltoppers ran for 93 yards on 20 carries, and ran just 64 plays to Indiana's 92.
Both teams have road contests against Big Ten opponents. Indiana travels to Penn State next Saturday, while WKU plays on the road at Michigan State.
