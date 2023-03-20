LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville junior forward Jae’lyn Withers will enter the transfer portal, he told On3sports.com, and will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound forward from Charlotte averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this past season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and was the second commitment for Cardinals’ coach Chris Mack.
After redshirting as a freshman, he earned ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2 percent from the field in 2021. Mack even speculated before the next season that Withers could have an opportunity to explore professional options.
His initial promise, however, did not develop into bigger things.
By last season, his shooting accuracy was down to 43.3%, though he did shoot nearly 42% from three-point range.
Withers is the sixth player from Louisville to enter the portal after the Cardinals 4-28 season, joining Roosevelt Wheeler, Sydney Curry, Fabio Basili, Kamari Lands and Devin Ree.
