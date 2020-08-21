LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School board members will take up the question of whether to proceed with fall sports on the state schedule or in some other way at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
On Thursday, the KHSAA voted overwhelmingly to begin football season on Sept. 11 and other fall sports on Sept. 7, with practice in all sports to begin Monday. The only two votes against the plan came from JCPS representatives, and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Monday’s board meeting will be to “make a decision on how we will move forward with athletics.”
In Louisville, the COVID-19 positivity rate has averaged above 10% for the past month, and several schools have had athletes test positive, though no outbreaks have been reported.
This week, Pollio indicated that he would prefer KHSAA further delay its seasons until numbers statewide came down further. Now, he said, he will give a formal recommendation to the board, though he didn’t tip his hand much Friday.
“I will be developing up several scenarios for our board members to consider,” Pollio said. “Monday night, will be making a recommendation for them for how we should proceed. We have to, once again, have our guiding principle of safety and health being No. 1. As a former coach and former athletic director, I love athletics. I know the power of athletics and extracurricular activities and how positive it is for kids and their lives. But we also have to make sure we can implement a plan and focus on safety and health.”
JCPS Athletic Director Jerry Wyman, explaining his “no” vote to the KHSAA board of governors Thursday, said, “We have kids out there who have asthma and who have other issues that may keep them from participating at the current time, and they may have parents or grandparents that are raising them that have comorbidities and they may have to make a choice not to play."
In the meantime, whether the state plan can pass state muster is a question of some debate. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear expressed surprise at the KHSAA’s decision to move forward. He has recommended that Kentucky schools not begin in-person instruction until Sept. 28, a move that will be honored by JCPS, but not by all districts in the state.
“We know a lot about this virus now,” Beshear said during his regular COVID-19 briefing. “We know that it spreads by contact. We know the closer the contact, the easier it can spread. … Do we want to start at a time when we have a 10% chance of getting through a season where we might play two games? Or do we want start at a time where we think we can get through 10 games and people have a full and complete season?”
Both Beshear and state health officials will need to sign off on the KHSAA’s plan.
“I believe a student-athlete is a student first and an athlete second,” Beshear said. “Just about all of our student-athletes out there are ultimately going to make their livings with their mind.”
The governor has not announced a timeline for any upcoming decision.
Pollio said he doesn’t expect Monday’s decision to be easy.
“We’re having to make a lot of tough decisions,” he said. “Schools across America, districts across America, are wrestling with tough decisions right now.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.