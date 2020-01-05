CRAWFORD | Jones' career day leads No. 7 Louisville women to come-from-behind win over Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was one of those nightmare starts for the No. 7-ranked Louisville women's basketball team. After taking a 2-0 lead on a Duke team that limped into town on a three-game losing streak, the Cardinals trailed 12-2 before Sunday's game was 3 minutes old.
The Cardinals scored only 5 more points over the next 5 minutes and trailed by 13 late in the quarter. If not for Jazmine Jones, who scored 10 of the Cardinals' 12 first quarter points, it would've been worse.
But on a day when she surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone, Jones wasn't finished. She turned in perhaps her best game as a Cardinal, scoring a career-high 26 points and carrying the Cardinals until they could stabilize themselves and claw back for a 60-55 victory, their sixth straight, before a season-high crowd of 10,123 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville's first quarter meltdown was complete. The Cards were poor defensively, gave up 65% shooting, didn't execute against a long Duke zone and were outrebounded.
"We had a really nice discussion there at the end of the first quarter," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, demonstrating his love for understatement. "Trying to get them to understand this is not what we do. You don't draw 10,000 fans and then come out in the first quarter and play like that. Who would want to come back? I was really glad they flipped the switch, and these fans were great. This place is electric."
After one of their best efforts of the season in a 25-point win over a Clemson team that had just become the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to win a conference game at Notre Dame, Walz said he thought his players took Duke too lightly.
"I've said all along we're a good basketball team," Walz said. "We're not as good as some of the teams we've had in the past. We're good, but we can't just show up and think we're better than somebody. And today I kind of felt like we showed up thinking, 'Hey, it's a home game, we're going to win.' That's not the way it works, and Duke really took it to us. They did everything we said they were going to do, and everything we told our players we couldn't do, we did. ... Our defensive effort in the first quarter was just atrocious. That was our big problem."
But, over the final three periods, Louisville tightened up defensively. After dishing out seven assists in the first quarter and 10 in the first half, Duke had only one in the second half and wound up making just three of its final 14 shots from the field.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, who made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points last time out, was scoreless and 0 for 9 from the field until making a mid-range jumper late in the third quarter. She picked it up in the fourth quarter with a couple of big baskets and finished with 10 points.
The Cardinals also got big contributions off the bench from Mykasa Robinson and Yacine Diop. But it was Jones, with 26 points, 10 rebounds, a pair of steals and a blocked shot, who led the way.
"Jaz really carried us today," Walz said. "I'm really excited for Jazz. That's fantastic. … We've had some pretty special players to come through here the past 13 years, and it's neat to see them have the success."
Next up for the Cards is a road trip to No. 23-ranked Miami at 8 p.m. Thursday.
"We're a team right now that I need everybody to buy in that they can do more than just score," Walz said. "Get somebody else a shot, come off a ball screen, attack, draw the defense, kick to somebody. When we do that, we're really good. We did that at Clemson. We didn't do that so much today, but I thought Duke's length caused us some trouble."
