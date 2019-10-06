CRAWFORD | Joy drowns out mistakes after Louisville ends ACC skid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The locker room celebration was loud and ongoing, still ringing in the defensive meeting room when Scott Satterfield walked in to take questions after Saturday’s 41-39 win over Boston College.
One of the driest periods in recent program history, capped by the driest September in Louisville history, ended in a flood of embraces and some tears in Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield couldn’t get off the field without a hug every five yards. His wife, Beth. Players, assistant coaches. Assorted program supporters.
One preseason publication had asked, “When will Louisville win another ACC game?” And after last season’s debacle, considering the roster losses, it wasn’t an unreasonable question. The Cards' last league win had been on Nov. 18, 2017.
Since then, they'd lost nine straight ACC games. They had managed a fourth-quarter lead over Florida State, but missed its opportunities with mistakes.
And Louisville didn’t escape against Boston College without a few mistakes that could’ve been fatal to its hopes of victory – but they weren’t. The story of Saturday was not one of mistakes, but of perseverance and recovery.
“Everybody ready? All right,” Satterfield said to reporters after the game, the celebration in the locker room still ongoing. “Man, that was exciting, huh? That was a great win for us. It’s been a long time for our players to be a part of a conference win. As you look at the schedule, you know, none of them are going to be easy. A lot of them are going to come down to something like this. I told our guys in the locker room, we’ll be defined on how we finish. You have to finish games like this, and they were able to do that.”
It wasn’t a pretty win, unless you consider straight-up grit a thing of beauty. There is talent on this Louisville football team, but let’s not forget that nine walk-ons or former walk-ons are seeing regular action. Let’s not forget that the quarterback at the end of the game was playing in his first game against a Power 5 team.
Evan Conley, a true freshman from Marietta, Ga., led the team calmly after taking over for the injured Micale Cunningham, who himself was putting together the best passing day of his career.
Conley was more than ready, though, having taken advantage of getting all the snaps during the Cardinals’ bye week to earn the respect of his teammates and to learn the timing of the offense. He finished the game 10-16 for 140 yards and a touchdown.
“This past week, he stayed every night until 9:30 or 10 on his own watching film,” Satterfield said. “This is a true freshman and that says a lot about him.”
After Boston College kicked a field goal with 3:32 left to go up 39-38, Conley told his offense before taking the field: “This is what we want. We want the ball. We don’t want to just have to sit here and wait to see what happens.”
He then led a drive to the game-winning field goal. It wasn’t his best drive of the day, passing. A couple of deep shots fell incomplete. He fumbled on second down in field goal range, and redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft fell on it to save the game.
Haycraft had no college football offers to speak of after his high school career at St. Xavier. He was on the team at Louisville for two years before he ever saw the field. He finally earned a scholarship after the 2018 season. And on Saturday, with the game on the line, he was one of the most important people on the field.
“He's one of my favorite players on this team because of the way he plays,” Satterfield said. “He plays his tail off all the time. He's always near the ball. Well, it just so happened he was near that ball too, so he fell on it he got that ball which actually secured us to be able to kick the field goal. He's one of the ones who got a penalty there because he was blocking his guy through the end of the end zone into the goalpost. I kind of like that, actually. I wish we had more guys doing that. Now, I don't want the penalty -- when the whistle blows, just stop. But I want guys where we have to say 'whoa’ instead of ‘go.' And he's that guy and I love the way he plays. He apologized and I said, ‘Listen, man, you play tough. Keep doing what you're doing.’ But it’s his hustle that enabled us to get the ball back in order to kick the field goal to win the game.”
Blanton Creque calmly nailed the 41-yarder to win the game, after missing from 45 to end the first half when the ball bounced off the upright. Satterfield said he wasn’t worried about the second try.
“I love Blanton. He’s awesome,” Satterfield said. “He’s like a swing machine, I don’t know if you’ve seen that in golf. It’s like Vince (Tyra), our AD, if you watch him swing he’s kind of a swing machine.”
From the back of the room, Tyra shouts, “What a suck up!”
Everyone laughs, and Satterfield presses on. “He swings and, hey, it goes right down the middle every time. That’s the way Blanton is, when he swings, it goes right down the middle. When he misses one, I go, ‘Man, he’s human.’ I full expected him to make the first one today (a 45-yarder that hit the upright). He was mad and came out at halftime and kicked some more. But we were fully confident he would nail it.”
Asked about the game-winner, and hearing teammates chanting his name in the locker room, Creque quickly deflected. Sitting next to Conley, he pointed at the freshman.
“It was cool,” he said. “But this is a team win. We got the field goal at the end, but so many contributed. I mean, this guy,” he said, gesturing to Conley, “how old are you?”
Conley answered, “18.”
“He’s 18 years old, coming in and stepping up big. . . . This was a team win. So it was cool for me to cap it off.”
Amid the frivolity, Courier Journal columnist Tim Sullivan asked Satterfield about his anxiety level late in the game, after the fumble, and particularly after his team was called for too many men on the field on defense on Boston College’s final possession, allowing the drive to continue on fourth down.
“I was hoping nobody would bring that up,” Satterfield said, smiling. “It was you. You brought it up.”
Then Satterfield indicated to Sullivan that those kinds of things are why coaches lose hair.
“I’m going to look like you soon,” he said. “I’m going to have to go from a visor to a hat. It was one of those things, particularly out of a timeout. That was ridiculous. I need a punching back on the sidelines so I can just punch the bag, just to let out my frustrations. It’s really unacceptable, quite honestly. In a timeout we called base defense, and one of our players ran out thinking it was nickel defense instead of base. And once you run out there, you realize it, but it’s fourth down. That’s unacceptable.”
But the day, in the end, was carried by celebrations. And by running back Javian Hawkins. Nobody much talked about him before the season. He’s now the No. 12 rusher in the country at 112.4 yards per game. He had 172 yards on Saturday. And on the final drive, he set the tone by carrying a pile of tacklers six yards on a 12-yard carry on the first play. Later, he broke a run for 28 yards to put Louisville in field goal range.
Three different receivers – Seth Dawkins (170), Tutu Atwell (110) and Dez Fitzpatrick (108) – had 100 yards receiving. The Cardinals put up 662 yards of offense. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was something the program hadn’t had since Lamar Jackson was in the backfield – an ACC win.
The mistakes just show that there’s still more positive Satterfield can get from this team. But on this day, it was about finding away despite the adversity.
“I told them I’m so proud of them,” Satterfield said. “We ask so much of these guys. We hold them accountable every, single day. Going to class. Going to study hall. Showing up on time for weights. Going to breakfast. Going to lunch. All the little things we ask them to do on a daily basis. So you want to see the fruits of that labor, and today is that. And I’m so happy for them. A couple of the guys mentioned, they’ve been here two or three years and said they hadn’t won a conference game since their freshman year. That’s a long time. But I want them to get used to this. This is where the fun is at.”
