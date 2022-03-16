LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeffersontown had been a good shooting team all season, good enough to come into the KHSAA Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena with a 24-8 record and the momentum from the school's first Sixth Region title in 13 years.
But in Wednesday's first round against Lincoln County, the shots wouldn't fall. It's a testament to J'town that it hung with the Patriots (30-7) as well as it did, even led by 2 with 1:51 left. But in the end, cold shooting and a key late charge call on LaVonte Harris that nullified a go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left were more than the Chargers could overcome in a 45-41 loss.
J'town made just 2 of 10 fourth-quarter shots and shot just 28.3% for the game. Head coach Richard Duncan said he was proud of his team. He said he thought the Chargers got good looks, shots that they've made all season, they just picked a bad day to go cold.
"We just couldn't make shots man," he said. "It was a defensive game. They had a great defensive game plan. I felt like we got some really good looks and we just weren't able to knock them down tonight. I felt like my boys fought hard, gave it all that they had and left it on the floor."
The game's key shot came with 49.4 seconds left, when Lincoln County's Colton Ralston rose up and buried a 3-pointer to erase a 2-point deficit and put the Patriots up for good. It's been a crazy stretch for the junior from Stanford, Ky., who hit a buzzer-beater to beat Pulaski County for the 12th Region championship.
Which shot was better?
"Probably this one because it’s on Kentucky’s floor,” he said. "They were both good to me, but I’m going to rank this one because that was last week -- this is this week."
The charge call on Harris came on J'town's ensuing possession and wiped out a go-ahead field goal.
"I was on the losing side of that call right there so of course I felt like it was a block but the ref had a different view, a different angle, called it a charge," Duncan said. "I mean it is what it is. We practice coming to a jump stop. My guy felt like he could get there and he went strong to the basket. You know, if you ask me it's a block, if you ask them it's a charge. That's just the way the game goes."
Lincoln County used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take a 7-point lead and went up by as many as 9 late in the second quarter. But J'town got a lift from Drae Vassar in the third quarter and a tip-in by Harris late tied the game going into the fourth.
The Chargers were led by brothers Drae and Will Vassar, who had 8 points each. Xavier Price and Harris had 9 apiece. Lincoln County got 14 points from Jaxon Smith and 12 from Ralston.
"Yeah, I would say it took us a while to get adjusted (to Rupp Arena)," Will Vassar said. "But still, we're capable of making those shots, we just didn't knock them down. But when the jump shot's not falling, you've got to get to the hole and execute."
Still, J'town finishes an outstanding season that saw it rise back to the top of the Sixth Region.
"It felt good to make history for J'town," Harris said.
"It was like a dream come true," said Drae Vassar. "It's where I imagine being in a couple years just going out there playing on a court, having everybody cheer us along, having their fans booing us. Just felt surreal. I'll be back though."
Duncan said he spent time with his players after the game to make sure what they had accomplished this season.
"I'm extremely proud of these guys," he said. "I just told them in the locker room how proud I am of them. My senior group. Drae being a sophomore and stepping up as a leader. Those guys did everything I asked of them, man. They gave me everything they had. And I feel bad that I wasn't able to pull them through this moment right here. We really wanted this. We felt like we had a good opportunity today. And now we feel like we let one get away."
