LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PGA Tour standout and Louisville-area native Justin Thomas on Saturday apologized immediately after microphones caught him muttering a homophobic slur upon missing a putt during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Thomas missed the 4-foot par putt, and a microphone caught his quiet expression of frustration.
“There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man,” Thomas told the Golf Channel after his round. “There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s -- unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.
“Like I said, it’s in excusable. I’m speechless. … It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”
The video is below. (WARNING: The video contains the slur.)
The video is below. (WARNING: The video contains the slur.)
Thomas isn't the first to find himself apologizing for such a remark recently. Cincinnati Reds' announcer Thom Brennaman was fired for uttering the same word during a baseball broadcast this past season.
The PGA later issued a statement on the matter: "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable." The organization is expected to fine Thomas, according to the Associated Press, though it does not disclose fines publicly.
Thomas is the defending champion at the event, and is 4 shots back heading into play Sunday.
