LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky beat LSU on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, and there was no drama, no dysfunction, not much to kick on at all. It was a 13-point win that wasn’t even really as close as the score looked. It snapped a three-game losing streak.
But it doesn’t matter. Not yet, anyway. Maybe if it’s the beginning of a really impressive stretch, Saturday’s game will stand as a starting point. It’ll be a moment when the nightmare started to subside.
But that’s still a way off, with games against No. 18 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, No. 19 Missouri and No. 6 Tennessee up ahead.
"A lot of people don’t want to see us get it going, because of the way we defend," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Nah. That’s not it. Most people don’t care whether Kentucky gets it going, because even if it does get it going, it’ll have to keep it going, and even if it keeps it going, it likely will need a conference tournament title to make anyone pay in the NCAA Tournament.
But this is what Kentucky is shooting for, and without question, it has the talent to do it. Talent has never been the problem. Turnovers have been one of the problems – but they weren’t on Saturday. Kentucky had only nine turnovers against LSU.
Perimeter shooting has been a problem, but it wasn’t on Saturday, at least not early, when Kentucky made 6 of 15 first-half 3s to build a 16-point lead.
Allowing opponents to get to the rim too easily has been a problem. It wasn’t on Saturday. LSU seemed more interested in jacking up 3s – to the tune of 4 of 23 from beyond the arc.
Kentucky got better play from B.J. Boston – 18 points and 6 rebounds. Keion Brooks added 15 points and 9 rebounds. Olivier Sarr had 13 points and Isaiah Jackson had 15 rebounds.
"I’m trying to hold these guys accountable, and thank goodness I can do it while we’re winning," Calipari said. "It’s hard if you lose a game. My postgame talks to them after those games are, 'Hurry up, get your stuff, get on the bus.' When they win or are playing better, now, I can really make a point of things."
From a season standpoint, will any of it matter? Is it a good moment in an otherwise forgettable season, or a turning point moment in a remarkably resilient season? It’ll be a while before we know that.
Regardless, the win is welcome.
"We needed to win a game," Calipari said. "I’m still disgusted over the last couple. Literally disgusted. Now we’ve won one, and we’re going to play the best team in our league, down there. They beat us here. We broke down; they played well. ... For us, I told them about this game: These are the games you want to play. You know you’re not supposed to win, you just go and playing, instead of not to lose, you play to win. You don’t look at the scoreboard, I’ll be honest I didn’t look at the scoreboard the whole first half."
The scoreboard won’t matter too much for a while. But maybe if Kentucky stays solid offensively, and keeps using its length and athleticism to bother opponents defensively, that kind of stuff will matter again soon enough.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.