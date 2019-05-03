LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby has a new favorite after early betting on Friday, but don't get too comfortable with him.
Florida Derby winner Maximum Security stood at 9-2 as of 8 p.m. on Kentucky Oaks Day, making him the race favorite, followed by Improbable at 5-1 and Tacitus at the same odds, considering wagering from all sources.
Game Winner, the morning-line favorite after the original favorite, Omaha Beach, was scratched, is now the fourth betting choice at 6-1. Roadster, winner of the Santa Anita Derby, is fifth choice at 9-1.
The wagering reflects uncertainty among the public, and it's right to have that doubt.
Game Winner was the 2-year-old champion but has a pair of runner-up finishes at 3. Maximum Security is unbeaten in four starts but hasn't faced the best competition. Tacitus is popular but the Wood Memorial has been a poor indicator of Derby success in recent years. Improbable lost to Omaha Beach last time out.
This much is clear -- if you don't like the odds on your choice, they'll probably change soon.
A look at the rest of the field: Code Of Honor 13-1, By My Standards 14-1, Win Win Win 15-1, War of Will 18-1, Cutting Humor 22-1, Vekoma 22-1, Gray Magician 29-1, Tax 38-1, Long Range Toddy 44-1, Plus Que Parfait 50-1, Master Fencer 50-1, Spinoff 54-1, Country House 72-1, Bodeexpress 115-1.
