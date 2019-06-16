LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Country House, declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified, is not expected to race again as a 3-year-old.
His trainer, Bill Mott, shared the news in an interview during NBC Sports Network’s live coverage of the Stephen Foster Stakes from Churchill Downs.
Mott, who received his engraved Derby trophy on Saturday night, said that Country House will get “a good two month vacation” from training. That means he’s unlikely to return for any race in 2019.
While the colt’s gallops looked fine, Mott said he has not trained particularly well when asked for more.
“He just wasn’t as eager to get into his training as he had been,” Mott said, in comments reported by Horse Racing Nation. “We just felt like he wasn’t moving as well as he should be. We’ve had him checked out again, and I think the determination is we need to give him more time.”
Mott sent him to the sidelines with a cold after the Kentucky Derby victory, which was his second in seven career starts. Country House has been stabled at Churchill Downs, but shipped to Saratoga this week, where he was expected to be pointed toward the Travers. But that’s not going to happen.
Maximum Security was scheduled to return to racing on Sunday in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park.
