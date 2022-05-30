LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike put in one for the road before a Memorial Day crowd at Churchill Downs on Monday, turning in his final 5-furlong work before a planned ride to Belmont Park Tuesday morning to begin the last phase of his preparation for the third jewel of the Triple Crown early.
Stepping out of his Barn No. 17 with exercise rider Gabriel Lagunes aboard and trainer Eric Reed watching closely, Rich Strike worked 5/8 of a mile in 59 seconds on a steamy afternoon under the Twin Spires, with fans screaming their approval as he passed the grandstand.
It was an unusual afternoon work, and not the kind of things skittish trainers are known to go for. But Reed said he wanted to acknowledge the fans who have shown their support for the colt in the weeks since his stunning Kentucky Derby win as an 81-1 longshot.
“That's kind of what today was about,” Reed said. “We wanted the fans get a chance to see him here before he leaves. And hopefully when he comes back, they'll be just as excited as they are now. And it seems like everybody's real happy with the change in scenario, with Rich Strike out there. And if Richie can make these people happy, I'm all for it. And I want to make sure to do that, as long as it's good for him. Churchill did a great job today. They had everything set up perfect for us. The track was in great shape. They helped us with security, getting him on and off the track. And this was really special, that they went out for the fans to help us do this.”
Earlier in the week, Reed admits he had his doubts. One reason for not running the Derby winner in the Preakness is that he just doesn’t seemed focused on his work for a couple of weeks after a race. But he’s rounding into his accustomed form, now just over 3 weeks removed from the Derby, Reed said.
“If he wasn't such a laid-back kind of horse about things that he does, I would have changed plans,” Reed said. “And this week watching him, had he not settled down, we still might have changed plans. But I could have told you yesterday, this would work out pretty good.”
Reed said he watched the Preakness last week and rooted for the Steve Asmussen trained Epicenter, who finished second in the Derby, and again in the Preakness. But he said he never second-guessed his decision to by pass the Preakness in favor of the Belmont.
He said his colt could’ve gotten ready physically, perhaps, but not mentally.
“It was the right thing for him,” Reed said. “I mean, mentally, it takes him time to get over (a race). Physically and energy-wise, he's ready. But if his mind's not right, he's not going to perform. And yesterday's gallop was best gallop he'd had since before the Derby. He was relaxed, he went on the track, didn't fight the rider near as much. So this is how he does usually, in between all these races, right after that 3-week period, things get much more relaxed in how he does things.”
Reed hopes to have him on a van early in the morning and into New York by early evening, so that he can rest and hit the Belmont Park track on Wednesday morning.
“I'd like to get him out Wednesday and just do a light jog or something,” Reed said. “Because you know, two days off he's real tough.”
Whether he can be tough in the Preakness is anyone’s guess. He’ll have jockey Sonny Leon aboard again – but Leon has never raced at Belmont, which has played tricks on many top riders with its sweeping turns.
Reed said he doesn’t expect to be a favorite. And knows that his horse has some winning yet to do if he wants to ratify the form he showed on the first Saturday in May.
“He's not going to get the respect he needs till he comes back and runs another race like the Derby,” Reed said. “And I know that if I was handicapping the horse Derby Day and didn't know anything about him, I would have thrown him out. So I've got no problem with any of that. And his running style is not the kind where he's going to win every time he runs because he's going to have to pass all the horses. He's going to have to overcome pace scenarios. As long as he runs his race every race, he's going to win his share. And if he keeps getting better, maybe his style will change just a tick where he's not so far out of it, but we're we can't change anything. It's how he is.
“That was a big deal with the Derby. We wanted to show we fit. He needed to prove it to us. And he obviously did that. So now we're going into the Belmont with a lot of confidence. And so is he. I mean he's getting better. There's no doubt and I still don't think we've seen the best of him. I guess the big test will come when it gets up there if he takes to the track and everything goes from there, but it feels a lot better going into a race where I know he's going to get the distance and he shouldn't have to overcome hopefully the trip, you know, without 20 horses in front of him, he'll have a little bit better trip.”
Is there pressure?
“A little bit more pressure,” Reed said. “You feel it. Not for me, but for the horse. Because my whole thing is I want him to get respect. And you have to earn respect. So I don't expect these guys to just, after one race say, ‘Oh, you know, bow down to him.’ I mean, he's going to ave to keep running well, and like I said, his running style is one where he might not win every race, but as long as he makes his presence felt in this race that's all we can ask from there. And whatever happens, happens after that.”
As for Reed, he says his life hasn’t changed a great deal – except for a lot more media responsibilities.
“It hasn't changed except for the press, you know,” he said. “I still go to work, training horses and entering horses. And I've told a lot of people out there I set a record most people don't know about. After the Derby, I'm the first trainer to lose at Belterra in his next start. So things aren’t going to change for me.”
