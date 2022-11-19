LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If Kentucky had battled every football opponent the way it fought against No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday, coach Mark Stoops would have something special.
Yes, the Wildcats dropped a 16-6 decision to the No 1-ranked Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. Yes, it was their second straight loss and capped a losing season (3-5) in SEC play. But unlike some previous SEC defeats, this one didn’t leave Stoops frustrated with his team’s effort.
“The guys emptied the tank this week,” Stoops said. “Both in preparation and competing. . . . After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching and competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and put in that kind of effort. And, you know, we came up short. But the effort was there. The preparation was there. (We) need to execute a little better.”
Kentucky just didn’t have enough in the tank to beat Georgia. A red zone interception hurt their chances, as did a missed 38-yard field goal with 4:17 left in the game, and Georgia ground down the Wildcats behind 247 rushing yards, with Kenny McIntosh leading the way with 19 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia went 4-for-5 in the red zone, with one touchdown, while Kentucky cashed in just once in three red zone trips, and couldn’t find the end zone.
The Wildcats averaged 5.3 yards per play, third best this season against Georgia’s talented and deep defense, and quarterback Will Leavis was 20 of 31 for 206 yards and a touchdown. But Kentucky made just enough mistakes to keep itself from capitalizing further. Chris Rodriguez finished with 51 yards on 17 carries, and wideout Barion Brown caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
And Georgia, Stoops continually reminded reporters, is really good.
In its past six games against teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, Kentucky had gone 0-6 with an average losing margin of 31 points. On Saturday, the Wildcats lost by 10, but it had opportunities to make the game much closer.
But the problem for the Wildcats this season wasn’t how it played against Georgia, it was lackluster efforts against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Few people pictured the Wildcats at 6-5 heading into their finale, but Stoops believes his players took the right step toward finishing strong.
“(Players) know, when they put on the film, whether that's something to be proud of or not,” Stoops said. “I'm not going to give you a headline, you know what I mean? Like, nobody's interested in going to celebrate because we played close. But yes, they know the difference between a prideful effort and one that's fake, it doesn’t take much to figure that out, and our guys know that they need that kind of commitment, that kind of investment and that kind of competitive nature all the time.”
Kentucky, at 6-5 overall, has one game remaining, on Saturday against Louisville (7-4) in Kroger Field. Stoops was not asked specifically about the Cardinals on Saturday, but did talk about how his team responded to disappointing losses this season, and said he expected the resilient attitude to continue.
“You know (in the SEC) it’s going to be difficult,” Stoops said. “But I’m prouid of our players, both in their preparation, and in their response to adversity all week. That’s the response we expect. . . . We don’t cave. We’ve done some things right, we’ve done some things wrong. But we’ve got to get back to being like that all the time and competing like that all the time.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.