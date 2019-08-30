LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Kentucky football program finished last season with as much momentum as any Wildcats team in 40 years. On Saturday, they begin the challenge of keeping that going.
UK will open against Toledo, a MAC opponent whom it has never played. A game-day rundown:
1). Time: Noon, EDT.
2). Where to watch: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang). Where to listen: WHAS-840 AM, Sirius Channel 135 (Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel).
3). The line: Kentucky by 11.5. Over: 61.5.
4). Scouting Toledo: The Rockets return 14 starters: seven on offense, five on defense and two specialists. Running back Bryant Koback, who began his career at UK, will anchor the run attack after rushing for a team-high 917 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Mitchell Guadagni returns at quarterback after his 2018 season was cut short by injury seven games in. Before he was hurt he passed for 1,053 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also a threat to run, with 428 rushing yards and three scores last season. The Rockets ranked 25th nationally in rushing last season.
5). Scouting Kentucky: Plenty has been written and said about who Kentucky has lost. As of Saturday, it’s time for full attention to turn to who the Wildcats have back. Terry Wilson at QB leads the list and is going to be counted upon to make plays with his arm as well as his legs this season. The running back void will be filled by 6-1, 218-pound junior A.J. Rose and redshirt freshman Kavosiey Smoke. Plenty of attention will be focused the performance on the secondary, which lost all four returning starters. Cedrick Dort Jr. and Jamari Brown are expected to start at the cornerback spots, with Yusuf Corker at free safety and Jordan Griffin at strong safety.
6). Spotlight player: Wideout Lynn Bowden has been a recognized playmaker for two seasons, now he’s expected to step into a leadership position as the prime target on offense. The more touches he gets for Kentucky, the better. He was voted second-team All-SEC by league coaches as an all-purpose player last season. He caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns last season. In an offense expected to utilize the pass more, Bowden will be a key.
7). Sideline storyline: Mark Stoops got a $500,000 raise before the season even started, and is coming off a signature type of season at Kentucky, 10 wins and a bowl win over Penn State. Now, Stoops is looking to prove that he can establish the Wildcats as mainstays at that level. He’s built his program without short cuts, using strong recruiting and player development to close the gap with other SEC programs. In his six seasons, UK is the only program to improve on its record every season. This is a big year for Stoops, to ratify last season’s accomplishments, and much of the work he’s done in Lexington.
8). Fan tips: Saturday’s game promotion is Houston Hogg Day, as UK football will celebrate one of the four men who broke the color barrier in SEC football. A statue honoring Hogg, along with fellow trailblazers Nate Northington, Greg Page and Wilbur Hackett, stands outside the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Hogg will serve as the game’s honorary captain.
9). Video:
Fall Caturdays start 🔜#BringIt 😼🏈🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XioK4VQd4w— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 30, 2019
10). The Picks: Eric: Kentucky 38, Toledo 28. Rick: Kentucky 24, Toledo 21.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.